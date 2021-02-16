BJP confident of party-backed panels sweeping municipal polls

Panaji: Claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party-backed panels will attain absolute majority during the forthcoming municipal elections, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanawade on Monday said his party takes all the elections seriously.

Addressing media at the party headquarters in the city, the BJP leader said the party was not in favour of fighting the municipal polls on party lines, as it would create divisions among the workers.

When questioned on the allegations against the BJP over the reservation and delimitation process of the municipal wards, Tanawade said reservation was not done by the party and it was not in their hands. “Our BJP-backed panels will get absolute majority though there will be no candidates on party symbols,” he said.

Tanawade said BJP is capable of fighting the 2022 state legislative assembly elections in all the 40 constituencies. “We are confident that BJP will retain power in the state in the 2022 assembly polls,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, former Goa Forward Youth general secretary and Mayem-Pilgao panch Lalana Gimonkar, along with sarpanch Nilesh Jalmi and two other panchayat members, joined the BJP in the presence of Tanawade and Mayem BJP MLA Pravin Zantye.

On the other hand, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) said that those who have joined BJP were not the office bearers of the Mayem block committee. The party said the Mayem block committee was dissolved four

months back. Vice-president of GFP Durgadas Kamat said the panchayat members of the Mayem Pilgao village panchayat have joined BJP, as the ruling party has promised government jobs to them or their relatives.