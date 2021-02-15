Strawberries now grown in Goa

Strawberries have bloomed for the first time in Chorao island this winter season in the farm of Chinmay Sabnis, reports Abdulla Khan

Think of juicy strawberries and you recall picturesque Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra which is said to be one of the hubs for strawberry cultivation in India.

As we all know the state’s tropical climate is not conducive to grow the red, juicy strawberry. Yet the luscious American fruit is being cultivated for the first time in the backyard of a farm in Chorao island.

Like few farmers from remote places of Netravli and Sattari taluka who recently proved that strawberries can be grown in the cool interior regions. An experiment conducted by Chinmay Sabnis, Chorao, shows that the exotic fruit can also be cultivated in coastal villages too. Though nobody would imagine strawberry plantations in Chorao island which is famous for mango and rice cultivation.

Sabnis a 28 year old farmer bucked the trend of rice cultivation and set out on a different path. He cultivated strawberry and claims to be growing it in a larger area along with the local farming community.

Sabnis along with his father in law Premanand Mahambare who is the president of Chorao Madel Farmers Club, cultivated the strawberries in an orchard farm which has well-developed irrigation system.

“This was an exciting project we did on the island of Chorao. It was an experiment and an initiative by me and my father in law,” said Sabnis who runs an advertising firm. The idea of growing strawberries came to his mind after he visited a farm at Netravali.

“The strawberry saplings were procured from Netravali from Satish. We procured around 200 saplings and planted them at the end of October. The idea simply came to our mind and we took it up as an experiment,” he said.

Speaking on the process of cultivation, Sabnis said that he first planted the strawberries saplings in a pot at his farm in Chorao and at his native place Porvorim. The pot at Chorao bloomed well which pushes him to go and procure the saplings.

“I was having in-house drip irrigation and pumps so basically I invested Rs10,000 for this experiment. I am very happy that people in Chorao can now shift to exotic fruit which is more profitable as it is direct from farm to plate,” said Sabnis.

He reveals that, the crop took approximately 60 days to grow and bear fruit. “The crop needs a lot of care and fertilizers. As it was an experiment we did not use any fertilizers and hence ended up getting smaller size strawberries and few in number. This experiment proves that the weather in rural areas like Chorao is fit for growing strawberries and local villages can turn to strawberry as a cash crop during winters.”

According to him, several strawberry varieties are available and can be grown with ease in home gardens. Strawberries require sun to produce fruit. Ten or more hours of sunlight each day is ideal, but they need a minimum of six hours of direct sunlight each day and before planting, a spoil test will help to find out if there is need to add any nutrients to your soil.

“I feel the government needs to encourage farmers across rural areas to turn to farming exotic fruits like strawberries which are in high demand in the market,” says Sabnis.

He added that most of the traditional occupation of farming in the state is now under threat from rising labour costs, decreasing profits and changes in societal aspirations. “So under the government of Goa initiative of Swayampurna Goa such cultivation with additional training can change lives of traditional farmers and many youth can be encouraged to take up agricultural activities in professional way.