Rural entrepreneurship program for Goan women

The GCCI Women s Wing along with Goa Livelihoods Forum organised a rural entrepreneurship program for women from rural areas.

The program had three sessions, finance & statutory compliance by chartered accountant Minal Alway, branding your goods and services by Darpana Athale and business planning by Asha Verekar.

The programme included an inspiring talk by Chitra Kshirsagar, a grassroot women entrepreneur. Chief guest of the function, Deepali Naik, director, women & child development, urged women to follow their dreams and stand on their own feet.

GCCI Women s Wing chairperson, Pallavi Salgaocar welcomed the gathering and co- chairperson Poonam Sirsat proposed the vote of thanks. Also present at the function was the founder and mentor of Goa Livlihoods Forum, Charudatta Panigrahi. The function was compered by Sandra Fernandes, a Women s Wing member.

The first rural entrepreneurship program conducted jointly by GCCI and Goa Livlihoods Forum received participation from about 100 women. It is the first of the many workshops that the two organizations plan to conduct in rural areas of the state. The programme aims at empowering local, small women entrepreneurs and connecting them to entrepreneurship.