Renault starts production of Kiger

Renault India announced commercial production of the Kiger, its latest product that was first launched in India followed by other markets. The new compact SUV is being manufactured at the Renault’s Chennai plant. The company said that, dispatches have also started to the network of more than 500 dealerships across India. According to market reports bookings for the Kiger is expected to open this week.

Renault India is also looking to export the car from India just like the Kwid and Triber. The Kiger is based on the CMF-A+ platform. It sports a dynamic design language right from the split LED headlamps to the bold grille with the LED DRLs covering the front face. The model has pronounced wheels arches that accommodate 16-inch steel and diamond-cut alloy wheels, depending on the variant. The arches at the rear are particularly flared and also incorporate the C-shaped LED taillights with the signature pattern.