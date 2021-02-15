Privatization of banks is not going to be easy

By DM Deshpande

The announcement of the decision of the government to go ahead with the sale of two public sector banks in 2021-22 was made in the Budget speech of the finance minister.

This is a very clear communication of intent in no uncertain terms, which is important from the viewpoint of the resolve of the government. Presumably therefore, the debate now shifts from the desirability of privatization of some PSU banks to the choice or selection from among the host of banks that are held by the government. And then, perhaps, the attention would be on the strategy to go about its business and avoid the kind of pitfalls and delays that have plagued the sale of Air India.

While the intent is clear and loud, the same cannot be said about the objectives of why the government is selling its ownership in two banks. Hence, one can only speculate. Even now, if the objectives are spelt out, it could greatly help in selecting the banks that shall be put on the block.

Is it to garner revenues for the government at this critical juncture when it is combating a huge crisis because of the Pandemic and recession? Or is the government looking to reduce its burden in terms of recapitalization of some of its loss making banks?

Obviously, it has to sell its better run, bigger banks if the idea is to get a large amount in sale proceeds. In that case, a Punjab National Bank (PNB) or a Bank of Baroda (BOB) will fit the bill. They will not only attract more investors, they would also be willing to bid for higher valuation.

Both are strong and have become bigger with recent mergers of other PSU banks. Most importantly, the merged banks too have decent balance sheets and are therefore not a drag on the bigger entity. Since the disinvestment target is not a stiff one, perhaps, the government may not be thinking on these lines. In fact, some of the current year’s disinvestment plans have been postponed to 2021-22 and they are likely to fructify.

On the contrary, if the idea is to reduce the financial burden of the government, it may better sell stake in small banks that have been bailed out and equity has been infused into them from time to time.

Two such banks are United Commercial Bank and United Bank of India. And again, they are in the line seeking government’s help, hit by the mounting NPA’s and losses. It is doubtful if any suitor would be interested given the losses, bad assets and excess manpower. Here again, there is an element of doubt because the government has provided Rs 20,000 crores in the 2021-22 Budget to recapitalize ailing banks.

Yet another dimension is whether the government is keen on increasing the share of the private sector in Indian banking. It has amply been made clear that while it is a strategic area, four or five big banks will remain in the public domain. Three rounds of consolidation have meant the numbers of PSU banks have come down to 12 from the earlier 27. This would again require the government to privatize bigger banks so that its market share comes down.

Next logical question would be, who will be allowed to bid. Big industries who have the financial muscle power, have not got the green signal, so far, at least and rightly so. The resulting conflict of interest is real and not an imaginary problem. No amount of ring fencing, supervision and surveillance will prevent them from lending to their own firms in one or the other form. And then to write off them is so much easier for the owners of these banks.

Already banks are burdened by mounting NPA’s due to unwise and crooked lending practices. The pandemic has actually worsened the position though banks-both public and private-have got a temporary reprieve due to the moratorium on loan payments allowed by the RBI. So, right now the pain is hidden and is not showing on their balance sheets. Which means not even the existing big private banks are in a comfortable position to bid aggressively and acquire PSU banks.

Restricting the number of players for any reason will restrict competition and is not good for the government that is looking for as much revenue as it can mobilize from the exercise. Some of the private NBFC’s are large and well run. They could bid but the problem again is that they are mostly owned by large industrial houses-Tatas, Bajaj, Mahendra or L&T to name a few.

Bajaj Finance is ostensibly an independent institution but is linked to Bajaj Auto right from inception.

Some experts have suggested allowing foreign players to bid. While it will increase the pool, it might pose additional challenges to the government. It is already up against a large unionised workforce; protests against privatization are already announced for next month. There is no constituency in any of these unions that are ideologically in line with the government’s privatization program.

‘Selling the family silver’, this perception is difficult to overcome; if the buyer happens to be a foreign investor, it will be even more difficult to convince the die-hards. However, on balance encouraging bids from all over the world will still be a better option than giving a back door entry to Indian large industrial houses to own and run big banks.

The author has four decades of experience in higher education teaching and research. He is the former first vice-chancellor of ISBM University, Chhattisgarh.