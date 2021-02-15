IIIE- Goa chapter celebrates Foundation Day

The Indian Institute of Industrial Engineering (IIIE), Goa chapter, celebrated its Foundation Day recently with an online webinar on Atmanirbhar Bharat: Challenges & opportunities for industrial engineers in present pandemic.

More than 50 participants comprising IIIE members, professionals, GEC faculty and students attended the webinar. The session was conducted by Vijaendra Deshpande, assistant general manager, Goa Shipyard Ltd., Vasco. -Da-Gama, Goa.

Deshpande’s talk drew on his 27 years of industrial experience in process engineering, EPC projects, and engineering works. He has worked closely with ministry of defense projects including Coast Guard, and Indian Navy projects. He has also handled key projects using AI Vision technology and is presently working on Industry 4.0 at GSL.

Deshpande, spoke on how large-scale industries can help small-scale industries to attain Atma nirbharta. He also shed light on different pillars of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and emphasized on different policies and reforms related to the campaign. He also explained about opportunities and challenges that come with self-reliance.

IIIE Foundation Day was on January 27 2021. The programme started with the IIIE song followed by the national anthem. Dr Shridhar Mhalsekar, joint secretary, IIIE, Goa, welcomed and introduced the speaker. The session ended with a great Q &A session, giving the participants an understanding of Atmanirbhar’s challenges and opportunities. Prof Suraj Marathe, secretary-IIIE, proposed the vote of thanks.