Getting learning back on track

By Tensing Rodrigues

In September 2020 McKinsey published an assessment by Jimmy Sarakatsannis of the remote learning that has happened since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the possible way forward. Though the discussion focuses mainly on US, Indian situation may not be very different as you shall see below.

According to Sarakatsannis, if the students cannot get back to normal school classes until January, students in the US will lose about seven months of learning. But this loss will not be equal for all. “we expect white students will lose about six months of learning, Hispanic students about nine months, and black students up to ten months of learning,” says Sarakatsannis.

It should not be difficult for us to transpose this into Indian situation. The ‘white’ students we may compare to our best placed students – the urban, middle class, the Hispanic students could be a proxy for our rural students with reasonable financial means and reasonably good internet access, the ‘Black’ would stand for the students underprivileged both in terms of family incomes and internet access.

This is a tentative assessment; as Sarakatsannis himself notes “Our hope is that over the next couple of months, as students go back to some version of school, we can assess what students actually do know, where they actually are, and compare that to where they were in other years.”

This makes two things very clear: One that we do not know how much learning has happened through the online mode; two, that we need to get back early to the normal school, even if we are to continue the remote teaching. Such an ambiguity is natural given the fact that very few schools and school systems were ready for online teaching. Mind you, Sarakatsannis is talking of the US not India; much less were we prepared.

Through these months of working from home the adults, both the employees and employers, have realized how difficult it is to get the act together; how much more must it have been for students, teachers, schools and education administrators.

Imagine a class 2 child or even a class 5 child trying to engage in learning pretty much on their own. Those students who have a parent or some other family member who can support them are going to have a much easier time of learning and staying productive and engaged. But what about the children who have all of their family members either at work or needing to be engaged in work and unable to spend time supporting them.

As gradually a large part of workers, now working from home, return to their workplaces, the children will be left to themselves. Well, they cannot really be left to themselves; they were not left to fend for themselves prior to the COVID crisis when the normal schools were on. They were taken care of by the schools at least for a good part of the working hours of the parents. Perhaps what will happen in such a situation is that ‘children care centers’ will come up which will keep the children safe and keep them at their online learning desks. Would that be a safer option to opening the normal schools?

The point is there is no ‘quick-fix’ for this problem. Like the railways, the union government has to change the very paradigm of learning. In railways the government has adopted the principle of ‘quality service, or no service’. We have mentioned earlier how the government has without much ado, under the pretext of COVID safe travel has done away with highly subsidized mass travel with minimum quality of service.

In a similar manner, and with a much higher urgency, the government has to do away with highly subsidized mass education with no quality. Does that mean depriving the poor of the education? No. Even now the poor are deprived of education because if they are poor enough not to be able to afford ‘tuition’, they are as good as deprived of education. If they want any education worth it, they have to shell out the tuition fees.

On the contrary, if the school system is upgraded to deliver quality education, and the beneficiary is made to pay for it, they would be paying much less. Where the official schools deliver quality education, the premium that is now being paid for quality education will disappear, by sheer market forces.

Quality education means conducive school space, adequate facilities, adequate learning resources and low student-teacher ratio. It will by necessity include online learning and keeping safe distances. How much more COVID safe can schools be? And if they can be COVID safe, what are we waiting for?

The author is an investment consultant. Readers can send their comments and queries to tenala@gmail.com