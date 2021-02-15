CAs to take up accounting of municipal corporations

Members of The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI)- Goa, had a busy January month with officer bearers of the Western India Regional Council (WIRC) represented by Lalit Bajaj, chairman WIRC, Murtuza Kachwala, secretary, Sushrut Chitale and Yashwant Kasar, visiting the state on January 27. They were welcomed by Varsha Deshpane, chairperson of the Goa branch.

During their brief visit members of WIRC along with the managing committee of Goa met up with the deputy Chief Minister, Chandrakant Kavalekar, power and law minister, Nilesh Cabral and leader of opposition, Digambar Kamat at state secretariat.

The ICAI is working with central and state governments to bring the double entry accounting system in municipal corporations and local bodies aimed at bringing in transparency and accountability in the sector.

The delegation also had interactive meeting with the vice chancellor and head of department of commerce at Goa University to explain areas where CAs can contributes in matters pertaining to the accountancy and commerce department of the university and also colleges in Goa.

The WIRC also had a half day seminar on recent changes in GST and GST audit. It was the first physical seminar in the post-COVID era. During the seminar senior chartered accountants R K Pikale and Jagannath Sardesai were honoured for their contribution to the profession. The students who freshly qualified as chartered accountants and the research team for their project on hospitality industry were felicitated by WIRC office bearers. Also prizes were distributed for various activities held during the year.

The seminar was compared by Thomas Andrade, secretary of the branch and concluded with vote of thanks by Milind Shirodkar.