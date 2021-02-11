Musician with a mission

Besides coming to see family, singer-songwriter, trumpeter and actor, Canada-based Velrose Pereira came to Goa to get her video song ‘Goa’ completed and released on February 7. The musician from Goa who has been trumpeting her way to success talks to NT BUZZ about her music endeavours, plans and more

Danuska Da Gama | NT BUZZ

Her trip to Goa has been all about music, photo shoots, catching up with family and musicians and speaking to the media. “I did a lot of work here and when you love to do something, it isn’t just work,” Velrose Pereira tells us.

Going back, she tells us the story of how she picked up the trumpet at the behest of her father. “My father motivated me. He always believed that if boys could play the trumpet, girls can do too. So when I was in school he saw the brass band play in my school in Oman. And he told me that his dream was to see me play the trumpet. And that’s how I started learning it,” she looks back.

Having a degree in Fine Arts (theatre) from York University, Canada, she’s always been occupied with some freelance work here and there, alongside music projects. Recently she collaborated with singer Sadu on the music video ‘Khoj’ that is currently out. “So here I teamed up with Sadu who was a singer with the popular 90s band Aryans and should be released soon. And I liked his music and having done a lot of music videos, acting plays a quintessential part. Sadu liked the way I act, since I direct my own music videos,” she tells us.

Without any fuss, she’s ready to take on anything that comes her way, just like she did for the photo shoot with NT BUZZ. She’s extremely chilled out, yet knows well what she wants and is courteous and assertive about the same.

“My dream in the near future is to work in more movies as I really want to focus on acting and on playing the trumpet,” Velrose tells us. Her music video Goa is one that expresses love for her state, showcasing its beauty and her Goan roots.

With a love for Goa, she is someone who doesn’t want to see Goa’s culture and identity vanish with times and change. “For me Goa is my life. The culture here has to be preserved. And so when I get to know of things that happen in the State that shouldn’t happen, it really hurts me,” expresses the lass from the island of St Estevam.

With several music shows, tiatrs and her own music videos that celebrate Goa, Goan life and culture, she hopes to one day be acknowledged as one of the ambassadors of music and performing arts in Goa. She smiles as she says: “My dream is to take Goa internationally and to spread the feeling of being Goan and Goemkarponn.”

She has always been inspired by Prince Jacob. “He was the one to give me my first break,” she recalls acting in his tiatr ‘Pap Tujem Prachit Mhojem’ when she was all of 16 years old. It was after this that she got a scholarship to study theatre. “He’s down to earth and someone who has been there for me, guiding me,” she tells us.

For the singer-songwriter and trumpeter, acting happened naturally, with her father Avers who is a known name in the tiatr industry. “I would watch my dad sing and perform on Doordarshan, and I was always taken along to the set. Eventually I fell in love with music, the feeling of being appreciated for the work done. I enjoyed the attention it brought along,” she tells us.

At present while she’s wrapping up all her commitments before she flies out on February 27, she’s soon going to be releasing her single ‘Ai Mhojea Moga’ in the summer which is based on a bold, young woman.

When in Canada she doesn’t decline offers to perform at events, especially those organised by Goans of the diaspora. And thus she says that while many NRI Goans don’t have the means of getting to Goa, the only way they can connect with Goa and their roots is through Goan functions. Velrose has performed in the Middle East, India and North America.

“The Goans there are very active and look forward to meeting each other at events. And through dance, music and the food of Goa, people bond and connect and stay united,” Velrose tells us.

Often due to better prospects and opportunities, and standard of living, Goans who move abroad seldom want to come back. But, for Velrose coming back and doing something in Goa is also on her long-term bucket list.

“I want to get married in Goa (laughs) and be in Goa. I really hope most Goans abroad might someday find their way back to Goa, because it’s important to give back to the land that made you and gave you so much. Who will take care of the place if we leave it and go?” she says.

There’s another side to Velrose besides the one we see in flowing dresses and long blonde tresses. She’s pretty sporty and enjoys playing football too, something that again is so Goan. “In fact, I also wanted to become a footballer as I was growing up,” she tells us, while adding that she dotes on her two dogs and enjoys soaking up some sun and fresh air on her island while she rides across on her two wheeler.