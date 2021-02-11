All you need is love songs

Love is in the air. And on February 14, love will be on the air with Jazz Goa’s ‘Songs For Your Valentine’. NT BUZZ tunes in

ANNA FERNANDES | NT BUZZ

The season of love is here and Jazz Goa is all set to take you on a romantic sojourn with ‘Songs For Your Valentine’, a special showcase of love songs that will be broadcast all day long on February 14, on air on Big FM Shillong.

“From time immemorial the songs most recorded have always been love songs. Jazz Goa has recorded over a hundred love songs in the last decade and it’s time for the world to hear them, and what better way than an online show on Valentine’s Day,” says Colin D’Cruz of Jazz Goa, adding that the show will also be broadcast online on February 14, at 8 p.m. on Jazz Goa’s YouTube channel.

There are original songs and covers in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Konkani, says D’Cruz. These include original songs in English like ‘Spellbound’ by Leo Vaz and ‘Be Mine’ by Sampan Sail, covers of Spanish songs like ‘Bésame Mucho’ by Laura Fernandez and ‘Historia de un Amor’ by Zezinho Fernandes, covers of Portuguese songs like ‘Encosta Tua Cabecinha’ by Zezinho Fernandes and ‘ABC do Coracao’ by The Monteiros, and covers of Konkani songs like ‘Claudia’ by Lulu Fortes, ‘Tuzo Mog’ by Lorna and ‘Eke Raatcho Mog’ by Seby Fernandes.

D’Cruz shares that some of the original love songs were recorded at the Jazz Goa studio while others were recorded as part of online collaborations. “Many of these songs reached the number one on international internet charts, which is a huge feather in the cap for the artistes,” he adds.

The participating artistes include Lulu Fortes, Tania De Souza, Andre De Souza, Queenie Fernandes, Velrose Pereira, Daniella Rodrigues, Joanne da Cunha, Sandhya D’Mello, Tony Dias, Angelo Colasco, Diana D’Cruz, Colin D’Cruz, Gerard Machado, Zezinho Fernandes, Sharon Rodrigues, Darryl Rodrigues, Stanley Pinto, Rockson Rodrigues, Sancho Menezes, Natasha Abreu, Francisco Rodrigues, Fernanda Rodrigues, Allan Moraes, Seby Fernandes, Clifford Siqueira, Beverly Menezes, Laura Fernandez, Noah Zacharin, Sherize Monteiro, Shanice Monteiro, Sylvia Monteiro, Jerry Menezes, Rochelle Albuquerque, Isabelle Vargis, Victor Rodrigues, Ruth Saldanha, Ashley Pinto, Beverly Pinto, Stephen D’Lima, Susan Rocha, Kris Kasper, Calvin Fernandez, Melissa Fernandez, Noah Fernandez, Nathan Fernandez, Leo Vaz and Lorna.

Like other projects organised by Jazz Goa, the goal of this event is to simply “spread love globally while promoting Goa’s amazing music talent”. Following the ‘Songs For Your Valentine’ showcase, Jazz Goa looks forward to hosting its annual International Jazz Day event on the April 30.

(Jazz Goa’s ‘Songs For Your Valentine’ a special showcase of love songs will be broadcast all day long on February 14, on air on Big FM Shillong and at 8 p.m. on Jazz Goa’s YouTube channel.)