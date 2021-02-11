Purchase quality gold bars procured from legal sources: Malabar Gold and Diamonds

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the flagship company of Malabar Group will enable buyers to purchase highest quality gold bars responsibly sourced from gold mining to the hands of the consumers. Buying and investing in gold for gold traders, manufacturers and investors has become an easy and transparent process through block chain technology. The purchase of quality certified London Good Delivery Gold Bars (LGDB), Dubai Good Delivery Gold Bars (DGDB) and BIS Hallmarked Gold Bars at best prices has been made seamless by Malabar Gold and Diamonds. Thesebars are available in specifications of 100 grams and 1000 gram weights.

By downloading the Malabar Gold Bullion app, a prospective buyer can make a note of the fluctuations in gold prices and complete the purchase process of gold bars. After completing the KYC formalities, the buyer has to book the required amount of gold and pay through the RTGS fund transfer system. Insurance cover will be offered on the gold bars which will be delivered to the buyer’s address at the earliest by Courier. Potential buyers can contact the Bullion Desk of Malabar Gold and Diamonds at9961174999 (Extension 4272, 4291) to complete booking anywhere from India.

“Illegal gold is being smuggled into the country on a large scale and is being widely sold. Merchants, jewellers and consumers are being lured into their net without knowing where and how the gold is coming from. The process of buying gold is becoming more and more difficult. other sources can lead to many technical problems. Malabar Gold and Diamonds is offering the opportunity to buy gold in a transparent manner by avoiding unwanted hassles,” said Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahammed.

“There are international standards for sourcing gold, from the time it is mined to the time it is delivered to the final customer through sellers. Malabar Gold and Diamonds sells gold collected responsibly from authorized sources in association with major banks in the country such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India. The responsible sourcing of gold is also included in the top ten promises that the company makes to its customers. If consumers and jewellery makers buy gold collected from authorized sources, it can be legally stored at all times, transported, delivered and sold when required” he added