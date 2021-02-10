Master plan mooted for sports in St Cruz

NT NETWORK

Panaji

A master plan has been mooted for sports in Santa Cruz and a letter regarding the same written by local MLA Tony Fernandes has been sent to SAG Executive Director, requesting him to depute an engineer along with the architecture to the proposed site.

The Santa Cruz MLA, it is understood, had a meeting with local officials wherein it was decided to set up a sports centre at Santa Cruz. And to make the centre attractive, it was also decided to incorporate various facilities such as synthetic football surface with flood lighting of ground as per FIFA regulations, 9-lane sand track of 400mts at outer edge of the existing football ground and two changing rooms in between a small pool of 10 mts for rehabilitation.

The plan also includes a second and a third floor which will have modern amenities like a gym along with steam and sauna bath, multipurpose hall for yoga, volleyball, badminton apart from a 100-bedded hostel with requisite facilities for dining along with 40 points shooting range in the basement, so as to impart scientific training for promising sportspersons of Santa Cruz and surrounding area.

In his letter to SAG ED, the St Cruz MLA has also called for estimates and acquisition of land adjacent to St Cruz ground, at the earliest.