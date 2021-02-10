FC Goa upset Dempo SC

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

FC Goa inflicted first defeat on Dempo SC in the GFA’s Selvel Goa Professional League at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Tuesday.

Vasim Inamdar (43’) and Lalremruata (63’) scored for the Young Gaurs as they overcome Golden Eagles 2-1. Darrel Mascrenhas pulled a goal back for Dempo SC.

Dempo SC made three changes as Shubham Malvankar, Ariston Costa and Alber Gonsalves started the game. For FC Goa, coach Deggie Cardozo made two changes and started the game with Delton Fernandes and Kapil Hoble.

FC Goa attacked from the word go and had their first corner in the 1st minute itself. Sarineo Fernandes whipped in a floater in the box, which was headed in by Lalhmangaihsanga but his effort narrowly missed the side post.

The Young Gaurs weren’t ready to slow down as they kept on pressing in search of the goal. They earned a free-kick in the 12th minute outside the box. Sarineo sent in a cross in the box but the Dempo SC clearance fell to Brison Fernandes, whose volley was brilliantly saved by Melroy Fernandes. The ball took a touch of the keeper and hit the crossbar and came back into the play.

Dempo SC had their moment in the game. Ariston set up Kirtikesh Gadekar through and the youngster tried to find an unmarked Beevan D’Mello in the box. But before the striker could reach, Antonio Da Silva collected the ball and prevented any danger.

Minutes later, Shallum Pires had an opportunity when a Dempo SC corner fell to him after taking a deflection off a FC Goa player. However, Dempo defender’s poor left footer saw his effort go wide.

FC Goa squandered a great opportunity to take the lead before the breather when Sarineo sprinted into the area with a fine run in the right flank and sent in a dangerous ball in the box for an unmarked Vasim, who missed a sitter with only the keeper as he headed over the bar from five-yard box.

However, the U20 player made amends to his earlier miss when he was fed by Malsa Ralte in the box. Vasim dribbled past a Dempo defender and got into a position before shooting past the keeper. This time Melroy couldn’t keep the ball out, who otherwise had an impressive first 45 minutes.

In the second half, the play was mostly restricted to midfield for early stages. FC Goa scored their second goal when Vasim darted into the box and squared the ball to an unmarked Lalremruata HP, who scored with a simple shot.

Dempo managed to pull a goal back through Darrel, who loose shot from outside the box ended in the top corner giving no chance to the FC Goa

custodian.

In the final 10 minutes of the game, Dempo one again came close to scoring from a set-piece. Suraj Hadkonkar dipped in a free-kick at the far post for Edwin Viegas, but the lanky defender couldn’t direct his header in the frame.