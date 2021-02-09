India’s Dream Of $5-Trillion Economy

RAJU RAMAMURTHY, VASCO

The Union Budget for 2021-22 was recently presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The main focus has been to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2024. It is important to know what a $5-trillion economy means. Trillion economy refers to the size of economy as measured by the annual gross domestic product (GDP). As a thumb rule, the bigger the size of an economy, the more prosperous it can be expected to be. As per statistics, India is the third largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP). Before the pandemic could hit the nation, it was predicted by economists that it was almost impossible for India to become a $5-trillion economy by 2024. The GDP growth was reduced to 4.2 per cent in 2019-20, much lower than that needed, which is double digit, to reach the target. The trillion-mark economy countries are the United States, Japan, Germany, China and United Kingdom. For India to reach the mark, it must have a double-digit GDP growth, which is not impossible as per the economists and the Union Finance Minister. The 2021-22 budget is the second one by Sitharaman after the late Arun Jaitley, who proposed bank mergers and privatisation of some banks and financial institutions. It has been proposed in the budget to hike the foreign direct investment from 49 per cent to 74 per cent, which means more foreign players are being invited into the insurance sector. From the year 2000, foreign players started entering the Indian market and almost 20 private insurance operators are presently in the market with more to come in the future. Today even banks are allowed to promote insurance products and hence there is more pressure on the banking staff; apart from doing their banking jobs, additional targets are being imposed to achieve growth. The main focus of the budget has been on health and infrastructure. Though the budget does not look to favour the common man much, the steps and measures that have been taken will be indirectly beneficial in the long run. The objective of the budget is possible only if the GDP grows to a double digit.