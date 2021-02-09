Uttarakhand project damage may not be material as per SEBI norms: NTPC

IANS

New Delhi

A day after an under-construction NTPC hydroelectric project was damaged in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, the state-run power major said on Monday that the damage may not be considered material or significant as per SEBI norms in the light of overall size of the company’s operations and its total capacity.

Noting that flash flood triggered by a glacier break near Tapovan in Uttarakhand damaged a part of the

Tapovan Vishnugad (520 MW) project, the PSU said that appropriate insurance cover is available for the losses or damage it suffered.

“However, considering the total size of operations of NTPC Limited (present standalone commercial capacity of 51,310 MW and group commercial capacity of 63,925 MW), the impact of the above-mentioned event on the company as a whole may not be considered material in terms of Para B of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015,” the NTPC said in an

exchange filing.

Clause 6 of Para B of Part A of Schedule III of LODR specifies events such as “disruption of operations of any one or more units or division of

the listed entity due to natural calamity (earthquake, flood, fire etc), force majeure or events such as strikes, lockouts etc” that shall be disclosed upon application of the guidelines for materiality.