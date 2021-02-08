Hyderabad, NorthEast play draw

Panaji: Both Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United (NEUFC) played a goalless draw as they chased the final two playoff spots at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco on Sunday.

While Hyderabad moved to third spot in the points table on goal difference, NEUFC climbed above FC Goa to fourth position.

The Gaurs, however, have a game in hand and will face leaders Mumbai City FC on Monday.

No one was able to find the breakthrough in the first half with defences of both sides standing firm. Despite hogging possession, Hyderabad registered just one shot on target against NEUFC in the first half – their lowest against any opposition this season, highlighting their inefficiency in the final third.

Meanwhile, NEUFC eventually grew into the game and fashioned better opportunities as the first half drew to a close.

Hyderabad fashioned a half-chance early on when Halicharan Narzary whipped a cross into the box. Aridane Santana attacked the ball and leapt high but Dylan Fox made a brave clearance.

NEUFC created their first big chance in the 24th minute from a free-kick. Luis Machado raced down the left and delivered a cross that was cleared out by Akash Mishra. Lalengmawia pounced on the loose ball but aimed his header straight at Hyderabad keeper Laxmikant Kattimani.

NEUFC won another free-kick in the later stages of the first half and they could have done better. Federico Gallego pinged the ball towards Benjamin Lambot at the far post, who flicked the ball towards Machado.

The Portuguese forward failed to make any contact with the ball, missing a sitter from close range. However, the linesman later raised his flag after Lambot had strayed offside.

The second half proved to be drab, with neither team able to register a single shot on target. The best chance of the half came during the 85th minute after substitute VP Suhair won NEUFC a free-kick. Gallego fired a teasing cross towards the far post and picked out Lambot but the defender blazed his header over the bar.

The Highlanders continued to push for a winner and came close to doing so in injury time. Gallego threaded a fine through ball in the box for Machado but Kattimani came off his line well in time to avert danger.

East Bengal edge Jamshedpur to end winless run

MARGAO: East Bengal tasted victory for the first time in almost a month with Jamshedpur FC falling victims to a 2-1 win in Indian Super League’s (ISL) early kickoff at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

While the Kolkata-based side jumped to 9th on the table with 16 points, Jamshedpur FC’s hopes of making the ISL playoffs were dealt with another blow, leaving them 7th, four points behind the playoff places.

Goals from Matti Steinmann (6 mins) and Anthony Pilkington (68 mins) secured the victory for East Bengal. A late goal from Peter Hartley (83 mins) proved to be a mere consolation for Jamshedpur.

East Bengal got off to the best start possible with Steinmann putting them ahead in the sixth minute. An early attack ended with Stephen Eze putting the ball out for a corner. Narayan Das took it and eluded the entire Jamshedpur defence and was glanced in by Steinmann. Any hopes Jamshedpur had of extending their run of three straight clean sheets came to an early end.