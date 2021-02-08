Chandan’s lone goal seals win for Panjim Footballers

Duler: Panjim Footballers registered a solitary goal win over Youth Club of Manora in the Goa Football Association’s Selvel Goa Professional League at Duler Stadium on Sunday.

Chandan Gawas scored the lone goal of the game in the 48th minute.

Panjim Footballers made three changes from their earlier league defeat match against Guardian Angel as Pandurang Gauns, Lokesh Kumar and Chandan Gawas started the game. For Manora, seasoned campaigner Luis Barretto and Nicholas Fernandes featured in the starting XI who had a well balanced youth players.

The debutant side Manora surprised the opponents with dominating display in the opening quarter. They maintained the shape and enjoyed better possession as Panjim struggled to keep the ball at their feet. But that was it. Both sides failed to create any real threat in the session.

Manora had an opportunity when they were awarded a freekick from outside the box. But Panjim defender Akram Yadwad blocked Nicholas’ set-piece for a corner. The resultant corner saw Nicholas’ delivery drop between the sea of Manora players and go out for a goalkick.

Panjim Footballers, found it difficult to crack the Manora defence and their strikers struggled to get the final shot at goal. However, Akash Sanadi who was constantly trying to feed the strikers took the matters into his own hands when he tried a long range shot. His shot had the power and the swirl, but his attempt received an equally brilliant answer from keeper Luis Barreto, who dived full to his left to push the ball out for a corner.

The Panjim side came stronger in the second session and took the lead in the 48th minute in what was their real attempt on target and which proved to be a goal. Lloyd Cardozo played a grounder through to Chandan Gawas on the right of the box. The lad kept his composure and shot a firm grounder which found the back of the net, despite Luis Barreto making an attempt.

Panjim’s Lloyd capitalised on a Manora defensive lapse and covered some ground. With Manora defender blocking the young striker well, Lloyd shot straight to the keeper.

In the 87th minute, Lloyd played a long aerial through in the box to an unmarked Ashok Mehgeri, who delayed in taking his shot which was ultimately blocked for a corner by a Manora defender.