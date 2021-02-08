Vodlem Ghor – Bhembre’s Dostoevskian Novel

Instead of useless anger, there has to be more substantive contribution to creative literature based on the notorious Goa inquisition

Nandkumar M Kamat

AT the very outset, I need to clarify that this is not a book review but a quick impressionistic curtain raiser for an important development in modern Konkani literature. Historical cathartic writing with existentialist style is very rare in Konkani literature. Here comes a new cathartic and historical novel which would be surely debated for generations to come and could engage the readers in Portugal if translated into Portuguese. Because, Portuguese Nobel laureate Jose Saramago’s ‘Baltasar and Blimunda’ (Memorial do convento, 1982) was a mild fantasy, a surrealistic love story on the backdrop of the Portuguese inquisition in 18th century. When American author and now citizen of Portugal Richard Zimler wrote the globally well received ‘Guardian Of The Dawn’ novel in 2005 on the background of Portuguese inquisition in early 17th century Goa, the world suddenly became aware of the persecution of the Jews in the city of Old Goa.

‘Vodlem Ghor’ is the name of the brand-new historical Konkani novel in Devanagari script written by Sahitya Akademi award winner Konkani writer and a great champion and crusader of Konkani language, culture and literature Uday Bhembre, a prominent senior citizen of Margao, Salcete. Goans called the now demolished ‘palace of the inquisition’ (Casa da Santa Inquisição) – at Old Goa, which was towards south of the courtyard of the majestic and magnificent Se Cathedral – ‘Vodlem Ghor’ from 16th century till the demolition of the building in AD 1828. Very wisely after the liberation of Goa, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) did not carry out any research digs at the site for reconstructing the history of the notorious building. Because literally hundreds of skeletons, human remains would have been found hidden and deeply buried. Now this notorious monument has been brought to life in pure Konkani by Uday Bhembre. Bhembre completed the research-based novel at the age of 81 years and before its official release on 17th February in Panaji sent me a copy.

When I opened the parcel, the front and back cover of the 208 pages novel stunned me and invoked memories of the history of the inquisition and the most feared ‘Auto de Fe’ (Act of faith). The novel has a typical Dostoevskian plot and there is a very powerful undercurrent of pathos and compassion throughout the simple, non-ornamental narrative. While reading it I was comparing the events inside the ‘Vodlem Ghor’ with Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky’s ‘story within the story – a poem called Grand inquisitor recited by Ivan Karamazov to his brother Alexei, a monk (Chapter V, The Brothers Karamazov-1880).

Critic Antonio Melo posited in 2017 that this ‘story’ captures “the tension between the modern person’s spirit of rebellion and his or her infinite desire for God, a desire that is often expressed in compassion for the suffering of the innocent.” According to Melo “the response that Dostoyevsky offers to the problem of evil is still valid: only love can transform evil into a means of purifying the soul as well as of redemption.”

Bhembre is also successful in placing not less than 100 characters in his novel to unfold a tragic family drama in a short period of AD 1566 to 1585 with heavy emphasis on the eyewitness account ‘Relation de l’inquisition de Goa (1687), of French physician and writer Charles Gabriel Dellon (AD 1649-1710) to create the contemporary image of the ‘Vodlem Ghor’. Although the protagonist of the 208 pages novel with a preface of 10 pages is ‘Caitan Vaz’ a neo-Christian originally from Pai family, it’s the very monument, the institution and the process of inquisition which occupy the real centre-stage with peripheral developments depicted as ripples emanating from the acts and deeds, events unfolding at the palace of the inquisition – Vodle Ghor.

Perhaps to provide a stark contrast to the very purpose of the inquisition, Bhembre also brings alive the scenes from the old Portuguese capital port city of Old Goa. These scenes are indeed based on well-researched documents which had exposed the shocking decadence of the city during the period selected by Bhembre. Even then Bhembre has exercised a lot of restraint in commenting on the pathetic conditions of the slaves in the city of Old Goa. Inquisition is not a new subject to Uday Bhembre. He had contributed well-researched articles on inquisition in Goa in Konkani from 1990s. He had to choose the novel as an ideal form to present what he felt all his life as a student of history of inquisition and all kinds of injustices against humanity. He has made his ideological position very clear in the ten pages of his preface. The basic idea is to champion human dignity, the dignity of life above anything else.

That’s why I found the novel truly Dostoevskian because although not a devout orthodox Christian, Dostoevsky, who had escaped death at the last minute, had said – “If someone proved to me that Christ is outside the truth and that in reality the truth was outside of Christ, then I should prefer to remain with Christ rather than with the truth.”

Bhembre’s novel is full of typical Christian compassion, not deviating even once from the real, profound message of Lord Jesus Christ. The novel generates a wave of anguish, indignation and pity and not horror because Goa and Goans have seen so much in the 451 years of colonial history that methods of torture used by the inquisition don’t generate any more rage or anger. In fact in 21st century, instead of useless anger there has to be more substantive contribution to creative literature based on the notorious Goa inquisition.

‘Vodlem Ghor’ opens as a tragedy and ends as a tragedy. In just 192 pages I have not come across a similar novel in any Indian language on such a realistic, historically verifiable subject. I have desisted from revealing the real plot of the novel to be released on February 17, because finally such important creative work with deft craftsmanship needs a mature and progressive readership. A novel is not a political manifesto therefore coming as it is from the powerful pen of a highly respected writer and ex journalist, this Dostoevskian literary project in Konkani deserves the same mature reception which such novels could have got in Portugal or Russia. Therefore, after its publication take your time to enjoy – ‘Vodlem Ghor’ and remember what Dostoevsky said about Jesus Christ.