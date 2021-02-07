Root’s double ton anchors England to 555

PTI

Chennai

Skipper Joe Root continued to torment the Indian spinners with a majestic double century that placed England in a commanding position and scuttled home team’s chances of enforcing a favourable result in the first Test here on Saturday.

England ended the day two at an intimidating 555 for eight, built around Root’s 218 that was result of a near nine-hour effort in which he faced 377 balls. Root became the first cricketer to score a double hundred in his 100th Test but more importantly it was an innings that will be archived for future generations as a ready reference on how to play spin on Indian pitches.

The pace of his innings on the second day was a bit in contrast to how he played on the first day when he was the enforcer and Dom Sibley the grafter.

On the second morning, it was Ben Stokes who entered the stage and made it his own with big hitting. He smashed 82 off 118 balls with 10 fours and three sixes and let Root rotate the strike in their 124-run

stand.

Stokes though was in awe of Root’s batting style, especially the way he countered the spinners.

“It makes us all feel, you know, pretty rubbish (laughs), the way he makes batting looks. I was a quite surprised he run down the wicket and packed a six to bring up a double (century),’Stokes said at the press conference after day’s play.

“He is in phenomenal form and just making things look very very easy and the way that he plays spin, well dominates spin, it’s incredible to watch.

“I don’t think half England batsman ever play spin in the way that he does. He’s just got options, he has got an answer for everything that’s thrown out and yeah, he’s just a delight to watch him at the moment.”

England didn’t declare after being well past 500 which was like driving home a point and piling on the misery on an Indian team which has now been shaken up on a track where nothing happened for two days.

While Root will be lauded for sure for his second double hundred in last three Test matches, it was Stokes, whose counter-attack deflated the home team.

He started by coming down and lofting Ravichandran Ashwin over long for a six and then used the giant stride to slog sweep the senior off-spinner for a boundary.

In fact, Ashwin (2/132), who was brilliant over two days, was only a bit rattled when Stokes gave him the charge. Although Root hit Ashwin for two sixes — the second one bringing up his fifth career double hundred for the England captain — it was Stokes who gave him and the other spinners a big charge.

Also the only one who played Ishant Sharma with some degree of confidence was Stokes. While Root defended well against the veteran pacer, it was Stokes, whose on-drive and square drive off successive deliveries from the pacer did change his skipper Virat Kohli’s facial complexion, which remained grumpy for the most part of the day.

Ishant (2/52) bowled as best as he had in any unfavourable conditions, something that the scoreboard wouldn’t perhaps tell.

The veteran of 98 Tests finally got a couple of wickets at the fag end of the day but his performance with old ball on one of the flattest tracks will be remembered for a long time.