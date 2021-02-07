10-men Dempo SC settle for draw against Guardian Angel

NT NETWORK

Dempo Sports Club had to settle for a 2-2 draw after Guardian Angel SC scored an injury time equaliser and finished with shared points during their GFA Goa Professional League match played at Duler Stadium, Mapusa on Saturaday.

Dempo were reduced to 10-men in the last 8 minutes after Uttam Rai was injured.

Jovial Dias had given Guardian Angel a 15th minute lead but the Golden Eagles put up a strong fight in the second half and levelled terms through Shallum Pires. With a brilliant Pratheesh Veettil guarding the Curchorem team goal, Dempo had to take help off the opponent player Leny Fernandes to find a goal. Joel Barretto scored a late equaliser to earn a draw for the Curchorem side.

Coach Samir Naik made one change from his 4-1 winning side against Sesa FA, as Desmon Pereira was preferred over Danstan Randall. For Guardian Angel coach Riston Rodrigues brought in two changes as Kimran Fernandes and Leny Fernandes were asked to start.

Guardian Angel SC rang an early warning with Jovial Fernandes testing the keeper early on. But then followed series of corners for Dempo SC, that didn’t create trouble for Guardian Angel keeper Pratheesh Veettil.

Guardian Angel deservingly took the lead in the 15th minute when Kimran Fernandes played a diagonal through pass from half way mark to Jovial Dias, who beat the Dempo SC offside trap with a timely run. Jovial entered the box and kept his composure in curling the ball past an experienced Melroy Fernandes.

Dempo SC started showing urgency in getting a goal and at the half hour mark nearly scored the equalizer. Gaurav Vaigankar sent in a floater from the half way mark however, his delivery was cleared half way by Guardian Angel defender as the ball fell to Richard.

The former Sesa FA player took the shot for the first time saw an equally brilliant answer from the custodian. The rebound fell to Uttam Rai, who pushed the ball at the back of the net, but was rightly ruled offside.

In the 55th minute Dempo SC were handed a golden opportunity when Beevan got a half clearance at his feet. The striker got past one defender and got in position only to find his shot sail over the bar.

Dempo finally scored from a set piece in the 58th minute. Richard Cardozo’s corner kick found Shallum Pires at the far post and defender slammed the ball at the roof of the net, giving no chance to Veettil who was otherwise brilliant in the game.

At the hour mark, Veettil was forced into action once again as he pulled off a diving save to deny Beevan, who tried to place the ball in the bottom left corner from outside the box. The keeper then came with another super save to deny Suraj Hadkonkar’s long range shot from outside the box.

Dempo SC finally managed to get past Veettil but the strikers needed the assist of Guardian Angel SC player to get the much needed goal. Kritikesh played Uttam through on goal who tried to set Beevan but Leny Fernandes’ inteception sent the ball into his own goal.

Guardian Angel scored a late equaliser through substitute Joel Barretto, from goal-mouth melee to end the game 2-2.