Nobody reads anymore. Really?

Frederick Noronha

“Nobody reads anymore.” That’s a lament we often hear, especially in Goa. There are so many arguments brought up to back it up: A lack of time. Too many distractions. A lot of time spent behind the screen, etc. Excessive studies for children.

But is this really the case?

Perhaps life is just a bit more complex than that. Yes, there is a problem, but the issues probably lie elsewhere. In a knowledge-driven world, where what you know and how you access information can make a crucial difference in life, Goa continues to expect that the reading habit will grow on its own.

Two realities, which ought to have been self-evident:

If people get the right books at the right price, on topics of relevance to them, in the language they are comfortable in, there is a very good chance they would spend time reading a book.

When comparing the present with the past, it is assumed that everyone read avidly in earlier times. But this is simply not true. In those days as well, there were few readers. Just a tiny segment of the wider population were hard-core readers with a strong appetite for the written word.

Maybe we should look back, and into the future, to see what could make a difference. A few pointers:

Reading needs to be somehow incorporated into our exam-overloaded education system. It seems like we had better libraries, more active school librarians or pro-book teachers, and even more importance given to reading earlier. Is one guilty of just romanticising the past?

Our library network is not doing well at all. We may have a couple of grand libraries, but there is no decentralised network of libraries here. The last attempt to promote rural libraries in Goa came up in the early 1980s. After that, the much-vaunted promise to get NGOs to run libraries in the village areas have largely been a non-starter.

Obviously, libraries don’t come up, and grow, by themselves. One needs to only read about innovative library movements in nearby states like Kerala. There, P N Panicker has been widely praised for organising a library network there over many decades. In a stamp issued as a tribute to Panicker, his figure looming large over a semi-circle of children seated on the floor and attentively reading the books before them.

Panicker, a Gandhian, “travelled all over Travancore, met the enthusiasts in the library movement, and secured all possible assistance from them in forming (and reviving) rural libraries. He devoted his life entirely for the cause of the library movement in Kerala,” as K S Ranjith has written. This, and more, is required in Goa too.

To fill the gap, other initiatives came up along the way. There was the later-controversial Children of God group which distributed comic-style pamphlets in the streets of Panaji or Calangute in the 1970s. The M V Logos brought a shipful of books into the Dona Paula bay over four decades ago. The Daughters of St Paul’s also took carloads of books to schools, and still do the same. Book exhibitions were organised also by businessmen-book lovers like Khalil Ahmed of Broadway. All these have played a role in the past. But one can’t turn the clock back; isn’t it time for Goa to think of newer and more permanent solutions?

Reading cannot grow in isolation. It needs to go hand-in-hand with campaigns to up-value knowledge. Likewise, libraries need committed teachers and libraries who appreciate the value of the printed word. A few such librarians do exist, but for others, it’s just a job.

There is a need for connections to be built too. For instance, in the 1970s, school kids like us flocked to newsstands like Dalal’s and others to buy magazines and newspapers in Mapusa. Later on, organisations like the Mapusa Jaycees would organise inter-school quizzes. This helped to put the knowledge gained to some good use. Today, Goa has the rare active quizzing club too, but only a select few seem to be taking advantage of such organisations.

One of my most interesting experiences of late emerged from two WhatsApp groups that were set up to sell and exchange second-hand books. First, one was set up. It reached close to its limit of 256 maximum members (permitted by WhatsApp), and hence a second group had to be set up.

In a little while, offers for books, comics, etc, came thick and fast via the PreLoved Books Goa networks. There were many comics being offered on these networks, reminding some of their school days. A few members of the groups reported that they were able to strike up good deals. Either sell their surplus books or buy ones at a bargain price.

This shows that the interest in the book word is alive and kicking. But maybe such initiatives can’t be scaled up to cover enough readers in Goa.

There have been other initiatives too. Second-hand book outlets have grown in parts of Goa – DogEars and Golden Heart at Margao, Literati at Calangute, Lotus Eaters and others on the North Goa tourist belt, the special offers of Broadway, and even some recent books-by-the-kilo initiatives.

Emmanuel, as a young engineering student from Calangute, started a library which would drop books to their readers on a cycle! A friend from Baga, Bosco, started an outlet where books left behind by foreign tourists were sold at bargain prices, and you could claim half your money back if you returned the book after reading. A sort of library in the guise of a bookshop. Manali’s in Anjuna runs a parallel model. The 91-year-old Saligao Institute also began accepting book donations and selling the same at low prices, both to encourage reading and to raise some funds for that institution.

Maybe it’s also time for new initiatives that could really make a difference … and take the reading habit further ahead in Goa?