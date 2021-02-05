Providing tech-savvy education

Funminds Learning Private Limited, an educational consultancy firm that provides training like coding, electronics, science, etc, for students recently helped prepare educational e-content. NT KURIOCITY gets more details

Given the changing times where tech skills are paramount, Funminds Learning was formed in 2019 to help students in this respect.

As an educational consultancy firm they believe in a whole-school approach that helps schools upgrade to a tech-savvy futuristic school and hence they provide an ecosystem for nurturing innovations. They train students to be practically intelligent, increase their science aptitude, nurture analytical and logical skills, help improve digital and emotional quotient, which in turn develops an innovative mind-set of students as well as faculty.

“It is not just about learning a coding language or building robots. It’s about understanding why you are building them, what is the solution you are giving to the numerous problems that are faced by the industry or people,” says founder, Funminds Learning Private Limited, Suwarna Surlakar. A former professor in various engineering and science colleges of Goa, she realised that students were missing key tech skills and thus she decided to quit her job and start this venture.

Over the last one year, they have conducted workshops, guest lectures and given hands-on training in technology like coding, electronics, science, etc. They have reached more than 4000 students and more than 100 schools in Goa through various programmes. “We initially started teaching students of around seven years old to code and build electronics projects. We also conducted various summer camps to teach kids to make various science projects eventually teaching them various aspects of physics,” she says.

Their aim is also to reach unreached children through various agencies and CSR activities.

“We are also working in collaboration with Goa State Innovation Council to make students of Goa aware of innovation and creativity along with building their mindset,” she adds. And during the lockdown they also conducted online internship training program for diploma colleges of Goa in which more than 250 students took part.

Besides this, they also conducted an entrepreneurship development program online for diploma colleges of Goa in association with Government Polytechnic College of Bicholim, with 270+ participants. Here they had experts from various industries and financial experts to help them understand the industry requirements as employees and also make them aware of financials and savings.

Recently they have also done a project to help the students of Goa in their academics during the lockdown. “We have prepared TV lessons with the help of teachers of SCERT and with strong support of director SCERT. These are currently being aired on GOA365 channel and also available on SCERT Goa YouTube channel,” says Surlakar.

