Bids invited for appointment of a social media marketing agency

NT NETWORK

Panaji

With social media playing a crucial role in influencing people, the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board (IPB) is decided to get active on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc, to improve the state’s ease of doing business ranking.

Towards a better online presence, the IPB on Thursday invited bids for the appointment of a social media marketing agency to highlight the state’s progress in implementing EoDB reforms.

The social media marketing agency will initially be appointed for a period of three months and will be responsible for developing a brand identity for the state, creating relevant social media pages and get maximum traffic on the popular sites.

The marketing agency will have to design simple yet captivating graphic designs and publish them across all social media platforms. Further the agency will also have to write effective copies to accompany the graphics, use appropriate hashtags and publish at least five social media posts every week.

The agency will also be responsible for conducting data analysis and developing a strategy to increase the state’s visibility and engagement of social media pages. It will have to monitor and moderate comments and “inappropriate comments must be taken down immediately.”

The last date for submitting the tender is February 15.

IPB is asked firms with minimum five years of experience to apply for the bid. The eligibility criteria say that, the proposed agency must have the ability to devote a dedicated three-per son team comprising a copywriter, graphic design and admin manager.

The Goa IPB has been tasked with implementing the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2020 to improve the state’s EoDB ranking.

Goa slipped five places in the EoDB 2020 index from 24 to 19 position.