Singapore woman gets over 8-yr jail for abusing family friend

IANS

Singapore

A 34-year-old woman has become the fifth person from her family to be sent to jail over offences involving a mildly intellectually disabled friend who was treated as a slave and physically abused until she almost

died.

Haslinda Ismail was sentenced on Wednesday to eight and half years’ jail after she pleaded guilty last month to two counts of voluntarily causing hurt and one count of

twisting the victim’s toe with a pair of pliers until it fractured, the Straits Times reported.

She is out on $30,000 bail and will surrender

herself at the State Courts on March 1 to begin her sentence.

She had splashed hot water on the victim, now 30, scalding her stomach, thigh and groin. She also used a hammer to strike the victim’s mouth, causing her to lose two teeth.

On another occasion, Haslinda urinated into a packet of hor fun and forced the victim to eat the soiled food. The famished woman complied.

Haslinda’s sister, Hasniza Ismail, 40, who committed acts such as chaining the victim up to a metal plate fixed to a wall and hitting her with a baseball bat, was sentenced to three years’ jail on Monday. She was also ordered to pay $1,000 in compensation to the victim.

Their two brothers, Muhammad Iskandar Ismail, 32, and Muhammad Iski Ismail, 30, were sentenced on Jan 7 to jail terms of two months and four weeks and eight months respectively.