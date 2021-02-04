Myanmar people honk horns, bang on pots to protest coup

AP

Yangon

Scores of people in Myanmar’s largest city honked car horns and banged on pots and pans Tuesday in the first known public resistance to the coup led a day earlier by the country’s military.

What was initially planned to take place for just a few minutes extended to more than a quarter-hour in several neighbourhoods of Yangon. Shouts could be heard wishing detained leader Aung

San Suu Kyi good health and calling for

freedom.

“Beating a drum in Myanmar culture is like we are kicking out the devils,” said one participant who declined to give his name for fear of reprisals.

Several pro-democracy groups had asked people to make

noise at 8 pm to show their opposition to the

coup.

A senior politician and close confidante of Suu Kyi also urged citizens to defy the

military through civil disobedience.

Win Htein, a leader of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, spoke Tuesday from a small party office in the capital, Naypyitaw, not far from where hundreds of lawmakers elected in the November vote were detained when the military seized power Monday in a lightning takeover.

“The curse of the coup is rooted in our country, and this is the reason why our country still remains poor. I feel sad and upset for our fellow citizens and for their future,” the former political prisoner said.

“All the voters who gave their backing to us in the 2020 general election should follow Aung San Suu Kyi’s instructions to carry out civil disobedience,” he said, referring to a note posted Monday on Facebook attributed to her.

The military began to lift restrictions Tuesday on the hundreds of members of Parliament who had been confined at a guarded government housing complex, with the new government telling them to go back to their homes, party spokesman Kyi Toe said.

He said Suu Kyi was in good health at a separate location where she was being held and would stay there for the time being. His comments couldn’t immediately be confirmed.

The coup came as lawmakers gathered in the capital for the opening of a new parliamentary session. The military said the seizure was necessary because the government had not acted on the military’s unsubstantiated claims of fraud in November’s election, in which Suu Kyi’s party won a majority of seats.

It claimed the takeover was legal under the constitution. The move was widely condemned abroad.

The coup highlights the extent to which the generals ultimately maintained control in Myanmar, despite more than a decade of talk about democratic reforms. Western countries had greeted the move toward democracy enthusiastically, removing sanctions they had in place for years.

It comes as Myanmar faces a growing coronavirus outbreak. As of Tuesday, it had over 140,300 confirmed cases, including about 3,100 deaths. The country has just received its first supply of vaccines from India.

Win Htein heavily criticized the generals for the impact he said the coup would have on efforts to protect lives.

“These people, they are super crazy to do this. They are not courageous,” he said. “The virus still remains, and the people are struggling a lot. Their only priority is power and their personal desire.”

As a result, he said, “vaccines will be delayed, the economy will go down and there will be pressure from other countries.”

The takeover presents a test for the international community. US President Joe Biden called the military’s actions “a direct assault on the country’s transition to democracy and the rule of law” and threatened new sanctions. The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday but took no action.

Suu Kyi’s party released a statement Tuesday calling for the military to honour the results of the election and release all of those detained — as have the leaders of many other countries.

“The commander in chief seizing the power of the nation is against the constitution and it also neglects the sovereign power of people,” the party said.