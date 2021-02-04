Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

PTI

New York

Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon as an online bookseller nearly three decades ago, will step down as the CEO of the USD 1.7 trillion global e-commerce giant and will become the executive chairman, a move he said would give him “time and energy” to focus on his other ventures and passions.

Amazon, which announced on Wednesday that 2020 net sales increased 38 per cent to USD 386.1 billion, compared with USD 280.5 billion in 2019, said Bezos will transition to the role of Executive Chair in the third quarter of 2021 and Andy Jassy, CEO of the company’s cloud business, Amazon Web Services, will become CEO at that time.

Bezos has been Amazon’s CEO since its founding in 1995. He oversaw its growth from an online bookseller into a USD 1.7 trillion global retail and logistics giant, which has also made the 57-year-old into one of the world’s richest persons.

“Amazon is what it is because of invention. We do crazy things together and then make them normal,” Bezos said, adding that the company pioneered customer reviews, 1-Click, personalised recommendations, Prime’s insanely-fast shipping, Just Walk Out shopping, the Climate Pledge, Kindle, Alexa, marketplace, infrastructure cloud computing, Career Choice, and much more.

“If you do it right, a few years after a surprising invention, the new thing has become normal. People yawn. That yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive. When you look at our financial results, what you’re actually seeing are the long-run cumulative results of invention. Right now I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition,” he said in a statement.

In a letter to Amazonians, Bezos said he will transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board, a role in which he said he intends to focus his energies and attention on new products and early initiatives.

Jassy, 53, who is “well known” inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as Bezos has, “will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence.” Jassy had joined Amazon in 1997 and has led the Amazon’s Web Services cloud team since its inception.

Bezos said while being the CEO of Amazon is a “deep responsibility”, it’s consuming and with that responsibility, it is “hard” to give attention on anything else.

As Executive Chair, Bezos said he will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy he needs to focus on initiatives such as the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and his other passions.

“I’ve never had more energy, and this isn’t about retiring. I’m super passionate about the impact I think these organisations can have.”

Bezos said the journey of Amazon began some 27 years ago when the company “was only an idea, and it had no name. The question I was asked most frequently at that time was, ‘What’s the internet?’ Blessedly, I haven’t had to explain that in a long while.”

Today, the online retail giant employs 1.3 million people, serve hundreds of millions of customers and businesses, and is widely recognised as one of the most successful companies in the world, he said.