New Delhi Railway Station to be redeveloped

PTI

New Delhi

Nine global and domestic companies including Adani Railways Transport, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments, and GMR Highways, have participated in a bid to redevelop the New Delhi Railway Station, the Railways said on Wednesday.

Other companies like ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited, Kalpataru Power Transmission, BIF IV India Infrastructure Holding, Omaxe Limited and Elpis Ventures participated in the request for quotation (RFQ) which opened on Wednesday.

These companies will now undergo technical evaluation. In the next stage, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) will float the request for proposal (RFP) for selected participants who get qualified in the technical process, a statement said.

The development follows the pre-bid meetings and virtual roadshows that apprised the stakeholders of various developments and elicited feedback on the project, it said.

New Delhi Railway Station Redevelopment is a flagship project of the RLDA, and the first to be undertaken on the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) concept in Delhi-NCR.

It will incur capital expenditure at around US$ 680 million and will be developed on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model.

The project offers multiple revenue streams to the developer, including revenue from real estate rights and is slated to be completed in around four years. The concession period is for 60 years, it said.

“The redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station is our flagship project that will stimulate economic development of NCR. The project attracted interest from various national and international stakeholders,” said Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA.

“It will be instrumental in augmenting the local economy, generating employment opportunities and boosting tourism potential of Delhi-NCR, ensuring Inclusive Development for Aspirational India,” he said.

The station is strategically located in the heart of Delhi and has proximity to Connaught Place, Delhi’s prime commercial hub, it said.

It will be redeveloped into a world-class station in line with global standards with dome-shaped terminal buildings and two arrival and departure areas at the concourse level, the statement said.

It will also have two multi-modal transport hubs on every side, 40-floor high-rise twin towers (with hotel/offices and retail at podium) and pedestrian boulevard with high-street shopping outlets, it said.

Pedestrian movement, cycle tracks, and green tracks have been integrated into the proposed development plan.

The station will be connected to the IGI Airport through the Airport Express Line Metro and with Delhi-NCR via the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro. DTC bus stops lie on both sides of the station.

It has a master plan area of 120 hectares, out of which 88 hectares is being planned in phase 1 of the project.

RLDA is the approving authority for the Master Plan. To expedite the approvals and clearances, an Apex Committee under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has also been constituted.

The athority is currently working on 62 stations in a phased manner while its subsidiary, IRSDC has taken up another 61 stations.

In the first phase, RLDA has prioritised prominent stations like New Delhi, Tirupati, Dehradun, Nellore, and Puducherry for redevelopment.

The railway stations across India will be redeveloped on a public-private partnership model as a part of Smart City Projects launched by the government.

RLDA is a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, for the development of vacant Railway land.