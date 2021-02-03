LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (03/02/2021)

Sop For ‘Super’ Senior Citizens

THIS is with reference to the Union budget 2021 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. I wonder how many senior citizens of the age of 75 and above will stand to benefit by exempting only those with pension income and interest from the concerned bank, from filing their annual income tax returns. In these days of rising inflation and high cost of living, dwindling rates of interests in public sector banks and measly government pensions, one can hardly expect to find senior citizens making a livelihood, without other sources of income such as investing in private companies, mutual funds and other schemes to shore up their depleted incomes. This automatically disqualifies them from obtaining any concessions or relief from filing their tax returns. Instead, it would have been appreciated if a few tax concessions were made to the above category.

A F NAZARETH, ALTO PORVORIM

Clarify On PSB Disinvestment

FINANCE Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for fiscal-year 2021-22 has announced disinvestment in some public sector undertakings which also include two more public sector banks apart from IDBI Bank and one of the four general insurance companies. Disinvesting loss-making PSUs is good for the national economy. But it is not clear which two public sector banks will be disinvested apart from IDBI Bank. LIC of India has already acquired major shareholding in IDBI Bank. If PSBs will be disinvested by selling major shareholdings to other profit-making PSUs then there is no cause of panic for those having accounts or deposits there. But otherwise those accountholders who have lost trust in private banks will have to unnecessarily face burden of transferring their accounts and deposits to other PSBs. The central government should make the picture clear about banks being disinvested and mode of disinvestment if these are to be taken over by public-sector enterprises or big corporates.

SUBHASH C AGRAWAL, DELHI

Taming Coronavirus Variants

AS more vaccines are being rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic, virus variants popping up worldwide are forcing companies to develop boosters. The arrival of new vaccines to combat the deadly disease, which has killed more than 2 million people, is good news. The bad news is that the virus mutations that confer partial resistance to vaccines and antibody treatments are prevalent in South Africa and Brazil and it may spread worldwide. Johnson & Johnson shot was found to be 72 per cent effective in a late-stage trial in the US but it was found to be only 57 per cent effective in South Africa. Novavax’s shot was 89 per cent effective in the UK while it was only 49 per cent effective in South Africa. It is indicative of the fact that vaccines won’t work effectively against at least one of the mutations. In such a scenario, knowing about mutations is of paramount importance. On the other hand, the existing system to detect different mutations is very slow. The quick spreading of the South African variant is extremely alarming. It has been seen in at least 24 countries and the UK variant has spread to 29 states in the US. This alarming situation points to the need for diverting attention to work on a new vaccine that works better on the South African strain. The implications are really worrisome. Vaccines that are effective now may prove to be ineffective in the future unless booster shots are devised.

VENU G S, KOLLAM