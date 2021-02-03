LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (03/02/2021)

Sop For ‘Super’ Senior Citizens 

THIS is with reference to the  Union budget 2021  presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. I wonder how many senior citizens of the age of 75 and above will stand to benefit by exempting only those  with pension income and interest from the concerned bank, from filing their annual income tax returns.  In these days of rising inflation and high cost of living, dwindling rates of interests in public sector banks and measly government pensions, one can hardly expect to find senior citizens making a livelihood, without  other sources of income such as investing in private companies, mutual funds and other schemes to shore up their depleted incomes. This automatically disqualifies them from obtaining any concessions or relief from filing their tax returns. Instead, it would have been appreciated if a few tax concessions were made to the above category.

A F NAZARETH, ALTO PORVORIM

Clarify On PSB Disinvestment

FINANCE Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in  the Union Budget for fiscal-year 2021-22 has announced disinvestment in  some public sector undertakings which also include two more public sector banks apart from IDBI Bank and one of the four general insurance companies. Disinvesting loss-making PSUs is good for the national economy. But it is not clear which two public sector banks will be disinvested apart from IDBI Bank. LIC of India has already acquired major shareholding in IDBI Bank. If PSBs will be disinvested by selling major shareholdings to other profit-making PSUs  then there is no cause of panic for those having accounts or deposits there. But otherwise those accountholders who have lost trust in private banks will have to unnecessarily face burden of transferring their accounts and deposits to other PSBs. The central government should make the picture clear about banks being disinvested and mode of disinvestment if these are to be taken over by public-sector enterprises or big corporates.

SUBHASH C AGRAWAL, DELHI

Taming Coronavirus Variants

AS  more  vaccines  are  being rolled out  to  fight  the  coronavirus pandemic,  virus  variants  popping  up  worldwide  are  forcing  companies  to  develop  boosters.  The  arrival  of  new  vaccines    to  combat  the  deadly  disease,   which   has  killed  more  than  2  million  people,  is  good  news.  The  bad  news  is  that  the  virus  mutations that   confer  partial  resistance  to  vaccines  and   antibody treatments  are  prevalent  in  South  Africa  and  Brazil  and  it  may  spread  worldwide.  Johnson & Johnson  shot  was  found  to  be   72 per cent  effective  in  a  late-stage  trial  in  the  US  but  it  was  found  to  be only  57 per cent   effective  in  South  Africa.  Novavax’s  shot  was  89 per cent   effective  in  the  UK  while  it  was  only  49 per cent   effective  in  South  Africa.  It  is  indicative  of  the  fact  that  vaccines  won’t  work  effectively  against  at  least  one  of  the  mutations.  In  such  a  scenario,  knowing  about  mutations  is  of  paramount importance. On the other hand, the existing  system  to  detect  different  mutations  is  very  slow.  The  quick  spreading  of  the  South  African  variant  is  extremely  alarming.  It  has  been  seen  in  at  least  24  countries  and  the  UK  variant  has  spread  to  29  states  in  the  US.  This  alarming  situation  points  to  the  need  for  diverting  attention  to  work  on  a  new  vaccine  that  works  better  on  the  South  African  strain. The implications  are  really  worrisome.  Vaccines  that  are  effective  now  may  prove  to  be  ineffective  in  the  future  unless  booster  shots  are  devised.

VENU G S, KOLLAM

