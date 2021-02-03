A Blunder On Mhadei

Karnataka gains as Goa blinks in Supreme Court

A mystery surrounds the state government’s role in the notification of the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal award. The government maintains that it did not give any instruction to the legal team representing it at the Supreme Court to accept or object to it. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant says his government did not give any written consent to the state counsel Arvind Datar to accept the notification. Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues says Datar did not oppose notification without consulting the state government. How could a legal counsel decide on his own in such a sensitive matter? It is very hard to believe that the state counsel went by his own counsel, knowing well the history of the dispute between Goa and Karnataka on the sharing of the Mhadei waters. Could the instruction to Datar have been oral?

It is hard to believe that the state government let down its alert on the Mhadei case. Did not the government authorities know that the issue was being heard and that they would have to take a clear stand on it and issue written instructions to the counsel in this regard as has been the practice? The disclosure by Datar, who has since been replaced, that he acted on the advice of WRD officials has caused a major embarrassment to the government. The WRD officials must have acted according to the advice of WRD Minister and the WRD Minister should have presumably informed the Chief Minister and the CM should have presumably said yes. However, there is nothing on record, because the instructions from the government were not given to Datar in writing. How could have the state government handled an issue that can have a major impact on the ecology of the state in such a lackadaisical and casual manner?

And assuming that the blunder was done, why did not the government act immediately and raise objections before the Supreme Court? Several hearings have been held since the blunder was committed. According to Datar, if a concession is made without instructions, which rarely happens, the aggrieved party can retrieve the concession saying that this concession was made without authorization, but surprisingly the government chose to remain silent, indicating that it was a tacit player in the affair.

The Centre issued a notification on Mhadei water sharing among Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra after the Supreme Court passed an interim order on February 20, 2020. The Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal had given its order on water sharing on August 14, 2018, allocating 13.42 tmcft of water to Karnataka. All three states that were parties to the dispute challenged the award of the tribunal before the apex court, but surprisingly Goa and Maharashtra did not object to the notification of the award before the top court. As per the procedure an award has to be notified after the award has been passed. Only if the award is notified can the Supreme Court pass interim orders on the matter related to it. Now that the award has been notified, the state government must get its legal team to undo the damage and ensure that Goa is not deprived of its legitimate share of waters.

Pramod Sawant has found it difficult to navigate through the attack by the opposition parties on the serious lapse and flayed it for “betraying Goa and Goans”. The award will help Karnataka in a big way. It is known that the national leadership of the BJP favours Karnataka on Mhadei sharing. The BJP’s political stake in Karnataka is much bigger than in Goa. Karnataka sends 29 members to Parliament as against Goa which sends only two. Mhadei water is a big emotive issue in certain parts of Karnataka which the BJP through B S Yeddyurappa exploited to win seats in the Assembly during the last state elections. Has Sawant succumbed to the BJP central leadership’s pressure in letting the Tribunal award be notified? His attempt to make Arvind Datar the scapegoat for the government’s mysterious act has not worked. It may prove even more ridiculous if he does not get the blunder undone. The Mhadei is the lifeline of Goa. It cannot be jeopardized.