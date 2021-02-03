CBSE board exams to begin on May 4

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Tuesday the schedule for classes 10 and 12 board exams, which will begin on May 4.

According to the date sheet, the exams for class 10 will conclude on June 7, while those for class 12 will end on June 11. The exams for class 12 will be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of exam days.

Over 34 lakh students have registered this year for classes 10 and 12 examinations.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, who announced the schedule, wished luck to students appearing for the exams. Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15. The board exams last year had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Elaborating on the exam schedule, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examination of CBSE, said, “Class 12 exams would be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of days in conducting examinations. In the second shift, examinations will be conducted in subjects, which are not opted by students in schools situated abroad.”

The timings for the two shifts will be 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

“In the second shift, examinations will be conducted on four days. On those days, exams for class 10 will be conducted in morning shift. The exam date sheet has been prepared in such a manner that on any day, the total number of students in an examination centre is limited. This will help the examination centres to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety norms. No school staff, who has worked in morning shift will be given duty in afternoon shift following safety guidelines,” he said.