Loutolim villagers seek MLA’s help to curb waste menace

Margao: Loutolim villagers have sought intervention of legislator Wilfred D’Sa in filing a police complaint against the garbage contractor whose employees were caught red-handed while dumping waste atop Verna-Loutolim plateau in the jurisdiction of Loutolim village panchayat.

D’Sa, who is a BJP legislator, was also present at the site when some villagers including the sarpanch Tony Vaz apprehended some persons dumping waste brought from other areas in the village area in the wee hours.

“We want a FIR be filed against the contractor who comes here all the way from Sancoale and Zuarinagar areas with his door-to-door collected waste. Efforts are being made by Maina-Curtorim police to hush up the case. This is a serious issue and offenders need to be booked. Police have filed a complaint against the employees of the contractor and the contractor is left scot-free. We want your support,’’ the villagers demanded.

It may be recalled that this newspaper had highlighted in its Sunday edition the garbage menace in Loutolim. It was also highlighted how the politically-influenced contractor tries to hoodwink the locals. The villagers have written to the South Goa collector, senior police officials and Goa State Pollution Control Board but there is no response from them. This had forced them to meet the legislator again.

Another Loutolim resident Arvind Menezes informed the legislator that he would be visiting the concerned government offices on Tuesday to file more complaints and urge the legislator to come with him and D’Sa has agreed.

“I along with the Loutolim village panchayat sarpanch Tony Vaz met the police inspector of Maina-Curtorim police station and questioned him as to why FIR was not filed against the contractor against whom evidence is provided. The police told me that they cannot file an FIR against a person who was not present at the site. I then met SP to verify and he too told me the same. However, we have decided to meet the DGP on Tuesday,” D’Sa said.