CM resolves to solve issues of people displaced by Tillari dam

Sankhali: Not only the villagers who have recently taken up the issue with the government officials have come to realise how difficult the duties of the Chief Minister are and sometimes to get the work done quickly, but the issues that have been lying for many years have also started to get resolved. The villagers of Sal rehabilitation colony appreciated the role of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in resolving their issues.

The people displaced by the Tillari dam will finally get a paved road after 25 years of waiting and the work has started.

In the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Water Resources Minister Felipe Neri Rodrigues, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, Abhijit Teli, Raghoba Gavas, Ravindra and Shankar Mhapsekar, Pandurang Gavas, Ratan Gavas and others, a detailed meeting was held recently at the Ravindra Bhavan Sakhali.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered to start the work of the government approved three and a half kilometer road immediately and also to take immediate action in case of any obstruction. He also instructed the deputy collector to pay attention to all issues.

The Chief Minister also directed to immediately undertake the scheme of storing and supplying water by constructing an alternate tank.

Chief engineer Shrikant Patil and deputy collector Deepak Vaigankar were present on the occasion.

The road is being constructed by the Water Resources Department and an order was issued to the authorities to solve the water problem immediately.

Speaker Rajesh Patnekar thanked the Chief Minister for the ongoing work to construct the road.