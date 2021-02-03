CAG: GIDC ‘facilitated’ surreptitious land trade

Panaji: As per the GIDC Allotment Regulations, 2014, if an allottee of land fails to start construction after two years or fails to implement the project after four years, the allotment stands terminated.

The rules say that the allottee is free to transfer the plot within a period of four years subject to the condition that the transferee starts commercial production within three years from the date of the transfer order.

In reality, however, there has been irregular swapping of plots and multiple sub-leasing of plots. Plots in Thivim industrial estate have been sub-leased nine times and in Verna industrial estate, a plot for canteen services was sub-leased to a bank with the GIDC lowering the sub-lease fee by over Rs 65 lakh on a request from the party.

Findings reveal that allottees in Verna and Honda industrial estates made money ranging between Rs 3.2 crore and Rs 13.4 crore by indulging in illegal land trade and although the GIDC was aware of the deals, it made no effort to stop them.

“The Corporation’s role appeared to be more of a facilitator to the surreptitious land trade between the private parties than being a catalyst for orderly industrialisation in the state,” states the CAG report.