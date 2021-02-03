CAG castigates GIDC over mismanagement of operations

Panaji: Even as scarcity of industrial land in the state is said to be a reason for investors shying away, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the functioning of Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) has revealed that 23.4 per cent of land measuring 27.8 lakh square metres is lying unutilised in 20 industrial estates for a period varying between three years and three decades.

Of the 27.8 lakh sq mt of land, almost 79 per cent (21.9 lakh sq mt) has been lying unutilised for more than a decade, according to the CAG report for the year ended March 31, 2019.

The CAG report covers the period from 2014 to 2019. It shows the GIDC has been turning a blind eye to the blatant misuse of land by plot allottees. The report confirms an open secret that the GIDC is full of malpractices in allotment of plots and management of industrial estates.

According to the audit findings, parties have obtained plots from GIDC at subsidised rates and then transferred (sub-lease) them at hefty premiums for personal gains. Neither the allottees nor the transferee have utilised the plots for the purpose for which they were allotted.

Further, the GIDC took no action to repossess the plots, which remained unutilised even after the issuing of show cause notices. “The Corporation was merely an onlooker to the land abuse by allottees for capital appreciation,” says the CAG report.

The CAG investigation also reveals a direct loss of around Rs 112 crore to the cash-strapped Corporation due to revenue leakages. The leakages were on account of inadequate revision of plot rates at Kundaim and Verna industrial estates (Rs 1.8 crore), arrears in lease rent (Rs 12.6 crore), undercharging of transfer fees (Rs 73 crore) and short recovery of water charges (Rs 22 crore).

Besides the Rs 112 crore revenue loss, the GIDC also lost Rs 20.7 crore after it took up land for development of industrial estate at Quitol but did not complete the project.

The CAG has suggested that due to GIDC’s technical incapacity to prevent water loss occurring due to breakage in pipelines and inability to recover water charges, it can hand over the water supply and distribution system and collection of water charges to the public works department.

To plug illegal land trade by allottees, CAG has recommended that all plots lying unutilised for more than three years be re-possessed and steps taken to allot them as new leases. “Transfer of unutilised plots must be stopped and it should be re-allotted at prevailing rates.”

The CAG inspection is a follow-up audit on GIDC’s management of its industrial estates. It says that GIDC has not implemented any of the previous recommendations and allotment of plots has been done arbitrarily.

Thanks to lack of remedial action, the government lost out on revenue and there was no industrialisation and employment creation in the state.