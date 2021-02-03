After 25 years, Betalbatim farmer’s association look to revive agriculture

Margao: After nearly 25 years, the newly setup Betalbatim Farmer’s Association has begun reviving interest and cultivation of agricultural fields in the village. From recently cultivating over 20,000 square meters of paddy to growing vegetables, the association is now looking to bring more land as well as more crops under cultivable land.

The Betalbatim Farmer’s Association was officially registered in October last year and has around 32 farmers with a growing number every day. The association was started with the sole aim of increasing cultivable land in the village and for better access to the government’s agriculture department schemes. Since then, the association has cultivated paddy and are currently in the process of harvesting vegetables including brinjal, chillies, tambdi bhaji, radish, sweet potatoes and lady fingers. They have also started encouraging farmers to try to grow and cultivate watermelons.

The association’s president Joe Cotta said that while it was a stepping stone to the ultimate goal of increasing cultivable land, there will still be obstacles that they had to overcome. “The initial response we got was good and we hope to continue the momentum. One of the first things we did was to cultivate paddy during the lockdown period in around 20,000 square meters of land that had been barren for years. At that time, many people had returned back to the village from abroad and didn’t know what to do, so we urged them to help and we managed to cultivate the land which is located near the church. But there are problems we face with the community as well as the government,” said Cotta.

Availing of subsidies is still a tedious task, said Cotta, adding that most farmers were hesitant to put in the initial cost heavy investment, generally required in agriculture. “Many farmers tend to back out because of the investment they have to put in, whether in fencing or hiring of tractors and harvesters. The government does provide subsidy, but it is a tedious and time consuming process. We have written to the department to ask for the subsidy to be given first to the contractor instead of the farmers having to spend their money first and then being refunded for it,” he said.

Local panch member Anthony Fernandes said he has also seen an improvement in agriculture in the village. “Time and again the panchayat with the help of the sarpanch has been promoting local agricultural practices whether through the Atmanirbhar Bharat project or through the farmer’s association. And the hard work is showing since many people who had returned to the state from abroad or the ship are now cultivating their barren lands,” he said.