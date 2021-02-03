Tanavade: Datar has made incorrect statement on Mhadei

Panaji: Stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership in Delhi will support Goa on all legalities pertaining to the Mhadei issue, state BJP president Sadanand Tanavade on Tuesday said that Arvind Datar, the senior counsel who earlier held brief for Goa in the interstate Mhadei waters dispute before the Supreme Court, has made erroneous statements before the media.

“He made all these statements now, when he is no longer handling the case,” Tanavade opined, pointing out that it would have made some sense, had Datar reacted when he was in charge of the matter before the apex court.

“Today, the senior advocate feels that he is not handling the case and therefore is free to make any statement on the same, which is absolutely wrong,” he observed, pointing out, “I am not going into the factuality of the matter, but can assure that the Pramod Sawant government is very serious on this matter.”

It may be recalled, Datar last week had maintained that in 2019 he was directed by the Goa government not to object to Karnataka’s plea in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Union government to notify the award of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal.

Speaking further, the state BJP president said there are many people around, who could have instigated Datar to make statements, which he has made. “There is no dearth of such people,” he added.

Maintaining that the state BJP unit has full faith in the judiciary as well as the party’s central leadership, and is certain that an acceptable solution would come out for the Mhadei problem, Tanavade said that the Chief Minister has even offered to take an all-party delegation to Delhi, for meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

The state BJP chief retorted that many of the opposition leaders from Salcete taluka and the mushrooming NGOs that speak on the Mhadei issue are themselves unable to pronounce the name of the river properly. “When they cannot take the name of the river properly, it would be too much to expect that they have visited the river and seen the actual existing situation,” he noted.Tanavade, however, refused to make any statement on the diversion of Mhadei waters by the BJP government in Karnataka, stating that it would be premature to come out with any political statement on the issue, as the matter is sub-judice.

He also lamented that all political parties in Karnataka have displayed solidarity over the Mhadei issue, while in Goa, the opposition parties are politicising the issue for their own interests.

When asked if the Rs 300 crore package provided by the Centre to Goa under the recently presented National Budget is a payout as regards the compromise on the Mhadei issue, as stated by some opposition parties,

the state BJP president said that the opposition leaders cannot digest the central allocation of Rs 300 crore for celebrations of the 60 years of Goa’s Liberation.

Replying to another question as to whether the Centre is supporting Karnataka government over the Mhadei issue since that state has more Members of Parliament than Goa, Tanavade said this is entirely false and the Narendra Modi government has never given any political colour to the particular issue.

On a parting note, Tanavade said the Goa government will cent per cent succeed in protecting the Mhadei waters flowing into the state. “We are more concerned about Mhadei river than those who are creating ruckus over this issue,” he concluded.

Sawant to be BJP’s CM face for 2022 polls

Panaji: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday informed that it will contest the Goa assembly election scheduled in 2022 under the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

State BJP president Sadanand Tanavade informed that Sawant would be the chief ministerial candidate of his party for the 2022 state assembly elections. “However, we would seek votes for the party and not for a person,” he added.

Tanavade also clarified that there are no differences between the state party unit and the state government, as both are working hand in hand.