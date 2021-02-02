Empowering the youth

NT BUZZ

Group Commander of NCC Belgaum Group, colonel K Srinivas said that India is a developing country with a young population having security challenges within and from outside. It is therefore important to empower the youth with not only employability skills but with life skills. NCC, he said, is in the business of empowerment of the youth to make them dynamic leaders of tomorrow.

Colonel Srinivas was speaking as chief guest at The Navhind Times EX-NCC Achievers awards function held at Sanskruti Bhavan. Colonel Srinivas said that the military content of the NCC curriculum will be helpful to address the security issues of the nation. NCC, he said, is the largest volunteer organisation in the country with a massive footprint. Each cadet needs to be seen as a catalyst/ agent

towards nation building.General manager of The Navhind Times, Pramod

Revankar stressed on character and called for the strengthening of nationalist spirit.

President of the association, Pramod Naik and project coordinator, Pradeep Sawant also spoke.