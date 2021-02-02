‘Scrapping policy’ will benefit automobile industry: FADA

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Reacting positively to the vehicle scrappage policy announced in the Union Budget 2021, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said that, it will benefit the automobile industry.

Vinkesh Gulati, president, FADA said that, the association is happy to note that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has finally announced the much awaited Scrappage Policy, though voluntary to phase out old vehicles.

“If we take 1990 as base year, there are approximately 37 lakh commercial vehicles and 52 lakh passenger vehicles eligible for voluntarily scrappage. As an estimate, 10 per cent of CV and five per cent of PV may still be plying on the road. We still need to see the fine prints to access the kind of incentives which will be on offer and thus have a positive effect on retail,” said Gulati. FADA also gave the thumbs up to the 6,575 km highway works proposed in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam and another 19,500 km work for the Bharat Mala project proposed in the Budget on February 1.

“It will definitely add fillip to much needed revival of commercial vehicles especially M&HCV segment,” said Gulati.

The all-India dealers association expects the government’s reduction of customs duty on steel products to 7.5 per cent to will benefit auto OEMs. “Hence we expect the benefit to trickle down to end customers thus helping in boosting of demand,” said the president.

“While we expected disposable income for individuals to increase with enhancement of IT slabs and depreciation benefit on vehicles for individuals, the same has not been taken into consideration,” pointed out Gulati.

The Finance Minister in her Budget address announced a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy for old vehicles. “Private vehicles older than 20 years and commercial vehicles older than 15 years will undergo fitness tests which will be conducted at automated fitness centers,” said the Finance Minister, adding that the government shortly would be separately announcing a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and unfit vehicles and bring in fuel efficient, environment friendly vehicles to reduce vehicular pollution.

Prashant Joshi, president, FADA- Goa, said that, dealers in the state welcome the proposal of vehicle scrapping policy.