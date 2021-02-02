PANAJI: RC Express expands its presence in North Goa; launches its courier and logistics venture in Panaji. RC Express, has been serving global and local customers for the past five years. Using technology at its best, they constantly try catering to different clients worldwide. Based in Navelim, South Goa, the major sectors they focus on include Singapore, Dubai, USA, Canada, Sri Lanka, Australia and the UK. It offers logistics and transport solutions to one and all. They have a powerful partnership with agents all over the international market, making them one of the best global players in courier and logistic services. The journey for five years since the beginning has not been a smooth one but RC Express has maintained its standards while overcoming the obstacles on its way. NT