Govt earmarks Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine

PTI

New Delhi

The government on Monday proposed a budget outlay of Rs 2,23,846 crore for health and well being in 2021-2022, an increase of 137 per cent from the previous year, with Rs 35,000 crore earmarked for COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming fiscal.

Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman positioned health and well being as one of the 6 crucial pillars of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India).

“Health and well being have formed the topmost priority of the Union Government during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. It is the foremost of the six crucial pillars that form foundation of the Union Budget,” she said.

“I have provided Rs 35,000 crores for COVID-19 vaccine in BE 2021-22. I am committed to provide further funds if required,”

she said.

Underscoring the significant importance of health and well being for the growth and development of the country, the budget allocation for the same has been increased to Rs 2,23,846 crore in budget estimate 2021-22 as against this year’s budget estimate of Rs 94,452 crore.

In the Union budget, Rs 71268.77 crore has been allocated to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as against Rs 65,011.8 crore allocated in 2020-2021. However, later the budget was revised and increased to 78866 crore because of COVID-19.

The minister also announced that a new centrally sponsored scheme, Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, will be launched with an outlay of about 64,180 crore over 6 years.

This will develop capacities of primary, secondary, and tertiary care health systems, strengthen existing national institutions, and create new institutions, to cater to detection and cure of new and emerging diseases.This will be in addition to the National Health Mission.

An allocation of Rs 2663.00 crore has also been made to the Department of Health Research in the 2021-22 budget.

The Ministry of AYUSH has been allocated Rs 2,970.30 for the next fiscal as against Rs 2,122.08 crore proposed for

2020-2021 fiscal.

The pneumococcal vaccine, a Made in India product, is limited to only 5 states at present.

It will now be rolled out across the country. “It will avert more than 50,000 child deaths annually,” she said