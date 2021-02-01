Why Konkani Still Remains Neglected

There is no political will and public pressure to publish the state official gazette in Konkani, nor make available the Konkani translations of all post liberation state government acts and rules

Archaic substratum of Konkani language is 12,000 years old traceable to post ice age of the Holocene epoch evolved by makers of the mysterious, lost shamanistic, magico ritual hunter-fisher-food gatherer, upper palaeolithic pre Indus civilization civilization of Konkan which left behind a magical gallery of more than 1500 petroglyphs on lateritic plateaus close to the Arabian Sea from Ratnagiri in north Konkan to Udupi in South. Archaic Konkani took ten thousand years to shape its vocabulary, script, grammar and phonetics. The larger Konkani language family comprises Katkari or Kathodi, Varli, Phugadi or Vadavali, Kadodi or Samvedi.

The Maharashtrian Konkani is represented by Parabhi, Kristanv, Agari, Thakri, Bankoti, Sangameshwari, Koli, Kunbi, Dhangari, Karadhi, Maoli and the Goan Konkani is represented by dialects such as Antuzi, Saxtti, Chitpavani, Pednekari, Daldi, Malvani and Bardeshkari. The Canara or Karnataka Konkani dialects include- Canara Saraswat, Mangalorean, Nawayathi, Siddi and little towards south in Kerala Konkani is represented by Kasargodi and Kochi dialects. There are still hundreds of underexplored sub-dialects which you encounter all along the west coast and the Western Ghats. Research on all these dialects and subdialects is neglected. The tribal leaders of Konkani speaking Kukna, Gamit and Mavchi dispersed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka complain that they have been neglected by Konkani lovers in Goa and Karnataka.

Konkani has absorbed so much from Shaurseni, Apabranvsh, Paischachi, Mundari before the pre Portuguese period that its evolutionary complexity still perplexes the researchers. By number of native speakers in all its 24 rich recorded dialects Konkani is ranked 100th among 7,117 living languages in the world. In India Konkani is ranked 20th largest language. Surveys have found that Konkani speakers are one of the world’s most dynamic multilingual communities. That’s why Konkani speakers easily integrate in any state or country. So obviously Konkani deserves global and national respect it deserves as 100th largest language of the world and more respect and recognition in the homeland Goa.

On February 4, the 35th official language day, we would be reminded that Konkani still remains neglected as the official language of Goa spoken by one million speakers in the state and more than seven and half millions worldwide. There is no political will and public pressure to publish the state official gazette in Konkani, nor make available the Konkani translations of all post liberation state government acts and rules passed by the assembly in Konkani or make it compulsory to hold the interviews for the non-specialized government jobs only in Konkani language or permit all the students in the state to answer any examination in Konkani. Very few Goa government websites are available in Konkani. The proforma for availing benefits of state government schemes are not available in Konkani. The nationalized banks also do not recognise Konkani in their stationary or on signboards. Such steps had been taken by all the south Indian states which have their respective official languages like Kannada, Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam visible everywhere. Konkani is a beautiful language rich in idioms, phrases and proverbs.

The wealth of Konkani language was understood by scholars like late Edward De Lima who compiled 3,000 rare Konkani proverbs and also collected Portuguese loan words in Konkani. The power of articulation using Konkani language was seen in the recently concluded session of Goa legislative assembly when MLAs like Aleixo Reginald Lourenco, Vijay Sardessai, Digambar Kamat, Francisco Silveira, Dayanand Sopate, ministers Manohar Azagaonkar, Nilesh Cabral used distinct dialects to drive some points. Curtorim MLA Aleixo used the beautiful and phonetically rich saxtti dialect, Ravi Naik, Vijay and Kamat used the standard Antruzi dialect, Sopate used the Pernekari and Silveira spoke in dialect typical in Tiswadi.

Thousands of Goans have welcomed the emphasis given in Goa legislative assembly to discharge its business in Konkani without any restriction on the co language Marathi. But Marathi has come a long way in Maharashtra and other states and has recently shown its maturity by electing for the first time in its history a scientist- an astrophysicist like Jayant Naralikar as the chairman of the 94 th annual All India Marathi literary conference. Konkani still has to learn a lot from the Marathi language promotion, official use, book publishing industry and library movement. After recognition from Sahitya Akademi in 1975 till inclusion in the eight schedule of the constitution in 1992, Konkani which became the official language of Goa on February 4, 1987 after a long and violent struggle did not get anything without mass agitations.

An official language in any state becomes the economic and cultural shield of the native speakers. But in Goa, Konkani is becoming increasingly invisible with the highly urbanized society preferring English for all levels of communication and business, trade and commerce. It is impossible to find the post official language generation speaking or writing in Konkani. It has been observed that a new hybrid form of Konkani has emerged dictated by the forces of globalization and digital platforms of communication. This odd mixture of Konkani and English is known as ‘Konklish”. It is called “Konglish” in Mangalore but a similar hybrid language- admixture of Korean and English exists in South Korea, named as ‘Konglish” which has no connection to Konkani. Konklish has been dominating Goa’s social media and educational institutions. So there would be huge challenges if the official neglect of Konkani continues. The public visibility of Konkani needs improvement. The official use of Konkani needs attention.

The village panchayats and municipalities need to make available various types of application forms in Konkani language. The invitations of public and private functions need to be printed in Konkani. The tiatrists community of Goa has fortunately kept Konkani alive through powerful ‘tiatra’ scripts and “kantars’. But beyond performing arts where is Konkani in market, employment, entrepreneurship, trade, commerce, business, industries and service sector?

All the political parties are responsible for betraying the cause of Konkani by refusing to support demand to publish the official gazette in Konkani, translate all government acts, rules, bulletins and circulars in Konkani and make the native Konkani speakers proud of the official language. Full justice would be done to local unemployed candidates if government interviews are held only in Konkani. The post official language, post 1987 generation has not seen any development on this front giving them advantage as Konkani speakers and users so they are enjoying and evolving Konklish as the new official language of Goa. It would automatically replace Konkani by the end of this decade if not earlier. Therefore, we need to see how the new educational policy, NEP, 2020, would champion Goa’s official language-Konkani at all levels of education.