Tourism Non-Promotion

Government must make a holistic effort to add to Goa’s attractions

Tourism is a money spinner for the state government, but tourism promotion remains shoddy and ineffectual. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that a Goa Tourism Promotion Board will be formed soon to take the responsibility for the state’s tourism promotion. The announcement came last week as he defended Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar from opposition attack in the Assembly. Azgaonkar failed to satisfactorily justify the expenditure on tourism promotion overseas. Questions were also raised on tourism promotion in domestic markets. This is not the first time that Sawant has talked about the formation of a tourism promotion board; he had made the promise also in December last year while addressing the 16th CII Tourism Summit which discussed formation of such a board with industry representatives. It is not only opposition parties that have often questioned the way money was being spent on tourism promotion but also the industry stakeholders such as the TTAG.

A cornered Azgaonkar sought to wriggle out of the siege by claiming that tourism promotion led to 1.5 crore tourists visiting Goa in the year 2019-20. He also said Rs 33.68 crore spent on tourism promotion events during the last four years was not adequate and the state needed to spend more to attract more tourists. Mysteriously, the tourism department paid huge amounts to an event management agency despite events in Berlin, Moscow and Portugal being cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic. With no pre-audit conducted of promotional events, money appears to have been spent without any hard calculations about how the events were going to boost tourist arrivals. The tourism department has no authentic data to inform us whether the promotional events have actually led to an increase in inflow of tourists from the places where they were held. The criticism over ‘wasteful expenditure’ has been going on for years, but the government has failed to provide a convincing correlation between tourism promotion overseas and tourist inflow from countries or cities where roadshows were held.

Goa began getting tourists in the 1960s not because of tourism promotion but because of its natural beauty. This has remained true all these years: promotional events have not much contributed to growth in tourist arrivals. One proof of tourism promotion not helping tourism growth can be found in Goa not getting a place among the top 10 states of India in terms of tourist arrivals. Kerala attracted 12 lakh more foreign tourists than Goa in 2019. Even Bihar, with hardly any promotion to match Goa’s expenses, attracted more tourists. Tourist arrivals in Bihar increased sixfold in the last two decades. Goa witnessed a big increase in tourist arrivals from 2014 to 2017 with over 30 percent increase in 2014 and 2015 and around 20 percent increase in subsequent two years. However, since 2018 there has been a steady decline. In 2018, the state recorded just 2.95 percent increase and in 2019 merely 0.61 percent despite Manohar Azgaonkar’s tourism promotion.

Making announcements and promises will not help Goa in raising the number of tourist arrivals higher than the normal growth. Tourism promotion has to be a holistic effort of the government in which all departments must actively participate, such as the public works department, the electricity department, the transport department and the police department. All the municipal councils and panchayats too have to contribute to the effort. Without a holistic approach Goa cannot achieve excellence as a hospitable destination. The infrastructure continues to be deplorable. What is the use of glittering road shows in Paris or Venice or Madrid or Rome when the roads and public transportation, the street lights and the conditions of the tourist sites remain pathetic? Tourism will not register a higher growth even after the establishment of a tourism promotion board unless the government works with a comprehensive approach to make Goa truly and really attractive for tourists. Goa’s tourism has been a parasite to the state’s natural beauty. The government has added no value. The next time when the tourism minister justifies expenditure on tourism promotion he must provide its correlation with growth in tourist arrivals — before the roadshow in Rome/Venice/Madrid, so many, after the roadshow, so many.