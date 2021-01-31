Praneet books final berth of singles, doubles final

NT NETWORK

Praneet Venugopal got into an intense battle on the courts of Clube Tennis De Gaspar

Dias with Amar Dariyanavar to move closer to the Men’s Singles title of the Gadre Gaspar Dias Open 2021.

Amar had the upper hand in the beginning defeating his opponent 6-2 in the first set. The second set fought hard by both was won by Praneet 6-4 and the third set was eventually won by Praneet 11-9 which secured his place in the finals.

Bringing out their ‘A’ game, Praneet Venugopal and Suraj Bikkannavar took the lead and championed against Pramod Umarje and Yatin Dalvi beating them 6-0, 6-0 to move into the finals of

the Men’s Doubles category.

The finals of the U-16 Boys category saw Ankit Batheja get the better of Saiel Gajinkar 6-2, 6-1. The Girls U-16 Semi Finals saw an outstanding game by Ritika Dawalkar against Simran Bundela 4-1, 4-2 claiming her position at girls U-16 Finals.

In the girls U-12 category, Ritika outplayed Jiya 4-0, 4-1. The U-12 boys category Sarthak Gaikwad and Arav Eshwar battled it out for the title with Sarthak triumphing 4-1, 4-2 in straight sets to claim the Gadre Gaspar Dias Open 2021 trophy.