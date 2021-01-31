Dempo SC’s Football Academy reopens

NT Network

Panaji

Dempo Sports Club’s Residential Football Academy at Ella, Old Goa reopned on Saturday.

The decision to go ahead on reopening of the academy came after much deliberation and discussion in detail of the health and wellbeing of players and staff.

48 Players returned to the complex, with 24 in each of the Under 15 and Under 18 age group teams.

A comprehensive set of SOP’s have been drafted and will be shared to all the concerned individuals, ensuring each and every box has been ticked with regards to health & hygiene. An activity chart for the return is also in place to streamline the execution of the plan.

Speaking on the reopening, Shrinivas Dempo, Chairman of the Dempo Group said, “We have been primarily contemplating a restart to life at the Academy for some time now, the overriding priority has always been the health and wellbeing of all the staff and players involved. Sports teaches us to deal with hardships and this is nothing different, just a challenge to overcome. I’m excited to see the boys back at the facility and as always, will be following their professional and personal development very closely.”

Anju Turambekar, Technical Director of the Club added, “After all these challenging months, we are excited to get our boys back to the Academy. As we resume, we will be considering the physical and psychological welfare of our boys. We will be conducting a battery of tests in the first few weeks to gauge their current levels and take it from there. We will slowly build up their capacities and look to be ready once the competitions resume.”