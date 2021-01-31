Dempo SC sign Simranjeet Singh

NT Network

Panaji

Dempo Sports Club have signed defender Simranjeet Singh on a deal that ends with the current season.

Hailing from Punjab, the defender got his first break at the Minerva Academy and has represented the likes of North East United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Punjab FC & Odisha FC.

With playing experience in the Indian Super League and I-League, the Centre back comes to the Eagles with quite the resume and will debut for the team against SESA FA in their opening round fixture of the Goa Professional League on February 1, 2021.

Speaking on his arrival to Dempo Sports Club, Simranjeet Singh said, “I am very happy to sign for Dempo Sports Club, one of the most successful and professional run clubs in India. It is an honour to play for a team that has won these titles, including the 5 I-League championships. I promise to give my best to win the Goa Professional League this season and get Dempo back to the top where they rightfully belong”

He has opted to wear the number 28.