Dayne struggles to stay on top

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Goa’s Dayne Coehlo struggled to maintain his top spot in the RS:X Olympic category on the third day of the Open Navy Windsurfing Championship 2021. Ebad Ali of Army Yachting Node defied all odds to take the gun in two races of the day and finished second behind Dayne in the third race.

With just 3 races to go on the last day, Dayne is only 4 points clear of Ebad Ali and will have to fight it out till the last race.

Adarsh Chunekar has secured the gold in the Race Board category by taking the gun in all 3 races of the day. Avelino Fernandes and Pearl Colvalkar have also secured their gold medals in the Techno 293 OD in the Boys and

Girls category respectively by winning all 3 races of the day. Keona Rajani maintained her overall first place but struggled to maintain her performance of the first 2 days in the RS:One Women Asian Games category.