Reclaiming the lost glory

Tensing Rodrigues

Miranda was not the only family from the new Christian bramhan nobiliarchy that rose to prominence within the first few centuries of the advent of the Portuguese. Not long after Pedro Joaquim de Miranda (1791-1845) was promoted as Administrador Fiscal of the Novas Conquistas, Vicente Joao de Figueiredo was appointed as the Administrador Particular of the three ‘provincias’ of Canacona, Bally and Chondravadi, in 1841. Vicente Joao de Figueiredo too was from Loutulim, and a distant cousin of Pedro Joaquim de Miranda; the latter’s paternal great-grandmother (circa middle of 17th century) was from the Figueiredo family.

I am pointing out this relationship to draw attention to the fact that the rise of the new nobiliarchy was not about isolated individuals or individual families; there were many families that were rising to privy positions; or rather getting their status ‘restored’. But having said that, I have to accept that such a conclusion may not be fully justified based on this particular example. Unlike the Mirandas, we do not know the names of any other Figueiredos holding such high positions under the Portuguese; though we know there were. And his descendants did get preferential treatment from the Portuguese government at the political level. Unfortunately, the Figueiredo history is sketchy.

Before we proceed further let us place the three provincias of Bally, Chondravadi and Canacona in perspective. What was ceded to the Portuguese by the Somdem rulers were three districts Amtruz (Ponda), Zambauli (Zambaulim) or Pancmahal (current Sanguem and Quepem talukas), and Canacona (Advota); and the port of Cabo de Rama. This was only a part of his kingdom; the part to the south of Goa was already annexed by Hyder Ali to the Mysore kingdom. The Amtruz district was comprised of 28 villages with Kavḷem (Queula) as its capital. The Zambauli district was comprised of five provincias: Astagrahar, Embarbarcem, Bally, Chondravadi and Cacora with Rivon as its capital.

Bally província consisted of four ‘torofos’: Bally, Barcem, Arally and Maina-Sulcan, together made up of 27 villages. Chondravadi província consisted of nineteen villages: Ambaulim, Amonem, Assoldem, Avedem, Chaili, Chineaxelvon, Cotomby, Curchorem, Cusmane, Malcopon, Molcornem, Naguem, Quepem, Xelvon, Savoy, Vendorna, Vodar, Xeldem and Xanodem. Canacona província consisted of six villages: Canacona, Cotigao, Gaondongrem, Lolliem, Nagorxem and Poinguinim. [Xavier, 1840: Colleccao De Bandos e Outras Differentes Providencias…, Vol I, VII]

Important point to be noted here is that these three provinces constitute only a part of the territory ceded by rulers of Somdem, or of the new territory then in the possession of the Portuguese. We do not know why only this part was put under the charge of Administrador Particular Vicente Joao de Figueiredo, leaving out the rest of the New Conquests. Could the clue lie in the fact that the Portuguese found these lands ‘distant and isolated’? The territory comprising these three provinces has a typically significant population of velip, and was once the heartland of the Silahar dominion. Could this have any significance to the present discussion? I do not know; other than a mere hunch, there is no evidence to join the dots. As we dig deeper into the pre-Portuguese history of the region, some clues may emerge.

I do not know whether it is important to note that the portaria (order) appointing Vicente Joao de Figueiredo as the Administrador Particular of Canacona, Bally and Chondravadi categorically states that he is being appointed at the request of the Administrador Fiscal of the Novas Conquistas. But the portaria has much more than this to say about Figueiredo, in fact about the Figueiredo family. It says, for instance, that the Figueiredos of Loutulim were one of the richest landlords in Goa (hum dos mais ricos proprietarios do paiz). [Portaria Nomeando Administrador Particular Das Tres Provincias De Canacona, Bally e Chondravadi (No 135), in Xavier, 1840: Colleccao De Bandos e Outras Differentes Providencias…, Vol I, 220] Going beyond this as a mere testimony to their wealth, it evidences the fact that the family was indeed holding prominent positions in the past; wealth is always the visible tip of the mound of history; the history takes a lot of digging.

The past of the Figueiredos becomes fairly clear in the portaria itself which categorically refers to the ‘antiga agencia que foi successivamente exercida por seu avo e pai’ (former agency that was successively carried out by Vicente Joao de Figueiredo’s grandfather and father). [Xavier, 1840: 220] This seems to be a case very similar to that of the Mirandas; Vicente Joao de Figueiredo inherited the position from his father Luis de Figueiredo, who had inherited it from his father (name not known). So the position seems to have been hereditary; but we do not know whether it was as Administrador Particular de Canacona, Bally and Chondravadi; the nomenclature could have been different. Also we do not know what ‘antiga agencia’ means; we do not even know whether it was under the Portuguese government. What is certain, however, is that the Figueiredos of Loutulim were intimately associated with the administration of these provinces; the portaria refers to the ‘estudo que tem feito nos livros de antiga agencia’ (their study of the books of the former agency); it also refers to the ‘conhecimento do idioma, estillos, usos e costumes’ (knowledge of language, ways, uses and customs) of the three provinces.

Let us now try to trace back the involvement of the Figueiredos in the administration of the three provinces. Vicente Joao de Figueiredo was appointed as the Administrador Particular in 1841. Unfortunately we do not know exactly when his father and grandfather were involved in the administration of the three provinces; we do not even know their exact life spans. But counting back from 1841, we would easily land around 1780, if not before that; the familiarity with the three provinces that the portaria talks about would suggest pushing back the date even further. These provinces came into definitive Portuguese possession only in 1795. What is striking in this chronology is the fact that the Figueiredos were appointed to rule over these provinces almost as soon as the Portuguese came to possess them. Why did the Portuguese seek their services? Was it because of the past involvement of the family in the administration of these territories? That raises an interesting question: How and when did they get involved? Or, in other words, who were the Figueiredos before they became Figueiredos?