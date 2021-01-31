Libraries… and librarians

Frederick Noronha

Does the musty, dusty, silence-please, book-cluttered space of the library hold out a special charm to you? This might seem extremely old-fashioned for today’s generation. But there is a special category of people who simply love these spaces.

For unfathomable reasons, I’ve loved the library more than the classroom. In our times, the library was very close to class, and if we got a 15-minute break, we’d find ourselves there. The neighbouring village of Calangute got a brand new library in the early 1980s (now probably non-functional?), and one gravitated towards

that too.

Last week, I ran into Carlos Fernandes at Goa University library. He and a set of new colleagues overseeing computers set in place for a new library sciences department to get going there.

Anyone who interacted closely with the Central Library at Pato – beyond borrowing books – might have run into Fernandes as the Curator there. He oversaw the shifting of the library from its old premises at the smaller yet historic Institute Menezes Braganza, and its growth at Pato.

It was the most impressive building in that locality, till it got overshadowed by the urban sprawl nearby. Fernandes, who had a long stint there, built a reputation for being friendly and cooperative. Result-oriented too. Despite being neck-deep in responsibilities, he always had the time to discuss a book or related issues.

Central Library has had its fair share of memorable staff and people at the helm. When one last enquired, the Central Library was awaiting a new head; hopefully, it will get a good person at the helm.

It’s surprising how we as a society barely celebrate our librarians, promote faith in their potential, or give importance to their work. They are seen by us as second-class intellectuals, those who are caught up with merely the manual work of safeguarding book-property and the ‘simple’ mechanics of accessing information.

Yet, in our information-driven era, they can have a critical role to play. Their efficiency shapes that of our societies. Librarians can make readers out of young (even other) people. Plus they could help us all find socially-critical information, inspire society, find solutions to our problems, and overall affect positive change in society. Do we doubt that? Over recent years, the librarians’ movement in Goa itself has turned inactive. Our state has never had a protracted library movement. Of course, this task isn’t the work of librarians alone.

Some librarians active in the field confide that it often happens that some staffer who can’t fit in anywhere else is pushed into the library and deployed there.

At the school level, a library is mostly seen as a necessary nuisance, to be given little importance. Funding is another whole separate debate. To some extent, librarians could do more to keep abreast with the latest technologies; some have.

In such a context, it’s not surprising that these institutions are discounted, neglected and under-rated. To blame their fate on the decline of the reading habit is not exactly accurate. This itself reflects an inability to cope with changing realities.

Libraries have played an important in the Goa of the past too, if mostly unacknowledged. Santa Cruz-based Maria Pia de Menezes Rodrigues, the former acting curator of the Central Library herself, has explained their role in narrowing information (and, sometimes, even social) disparities within Goa.

In her book ‘Texts, Tomes and Treasures’, Rodrigues has cited the writer and former editor, B D Satoskar on how a number of libraries were set up through private initiatives. They had names like the Saraswat Vidyapith Pustakalaya of Marcel (1889-1912); the Goa Hindu Pustakalaya, set up at 1898 or 1899 at the old Dempo House, Panaji, run till 1904, later revived for awhile and run till 1908.

There were also a number of libraries started between 1901 and 1910 and attached to religious institutions in diverse parts of Goa such as Shiroda, Vade, Talaulim, Pangim, Ponda, Queula, Nerul, Mapuça, Chicalim, Pernem, Carambolim, Sanquelim, Bicholim, Cumbarjua and Sanvordem.

Shanta Durga Vachanalaya of Sanvordem set up in 1902 ran on what could be a precursor to the model of ‘crowd-sourced’ donations of a fistful of rice! Shri Mahalaxmi Hindu Vachan Mandir of Panaji, still active, was set up in 1907 by the barbers’ community of Panaji to promote the educational development, especially of the deprived sections, through reading material. This vision has been credited to Bablo Mashno Naik, Nanu Tarkar Pednekar and Krishna Shagun Fatorpekar.

Other such institutions existed in Mapusa, Margao, Panaji and elsewhere. Even distant Paroda has its Marathi Sangrahalaya, inspired by the Mumbai Granth Sangralaya and set up in 1908. The Gomant Vidya Niketan, still active, was launched around 1918. Saraswati Mandir Library, still active in Panaji, was set up in 1913 with books of the Hindu Vachanalaya and a capital of `400, as Rodrigues records, with support from the Keni family and other well-wishers.

When an attempt was made to build a bibliography of books on Goa (primarily the Portuguese) by Henry Scholberg (more on whom below) and his two co-editors, they scoured libraries far and wide to find relevant material.

They pointed to a range of institutions where such titles were housed. These included libraries some 54 libraries in the US; others in Portugal (including the main Biblioteca Nacional in Lisbon); at the British Museum or British Library, the School of Oriental and African Studies Library at the University of London, the India Office Library; in Paris; and Bombay libraries such as the Asiatic Society Library, the University of Bombay Library, St Xavier’s College and St Xavier’s High School; in Pune; in Madras; and also in Calcutta and of course across Goa.

If we don’t take care, we might reach a situation where rare books on Goa are not available in Goa itself but could be found all across the globe.

The scholar Ananya Chakravarti has argued that “Portuguese rule in Goa bequeathed a vibrant Catholic community and a rich legacy of Christian texts in Indian vernacular languages. These texts remain scattered: in State or Church archives or in private family collections, or worse, they are forgotten or lost in catalogued collections, remaining invisible to scholars and those interested in the history of Christianity in India.”

Once in a way we remember the people behind the wheel, sometimes too late. In end-December, the death occurred of the librarian Archana Kakodkar. She was a kindly lady, who had also served libraries and scholarship in

Goa for decades.

She, together with the late editor Carmo Azavedo, collaborated with the prominent librarian Henry Scholberg – to know of his own unusual role in World War II, google for his obituary – in building an ambitious bibliography of the Portuguese in India.

One student who remembered her was close to tears on recalling her generosity. Other librarians in the state are known for their helpful, guiding spirit. When I think of the persons who helped mould me, top on the list are the librarians from school, in college, and elsewhere.

You can still find – I did – village school librarians who do their best to get children to read, to introduce them to books, and to even share career information when possible. There are those librarians who are spoken off highly, but mostly in isolated library rooms.

Society has to yet recognise their real contribution.