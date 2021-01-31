Integrating technology into education

In a heart-to-heart dialogue with The Navhind Times, teacher-turned-entrepreneur BYJU RAVEENDRAN, the founder and CEO of India’s largest online learning start-up BYJU’s, gives insights into his journey, his company, his dreams and his views on the future of education and learning

MARIA FERNANDES | NT NETWORK

Q. Your journey began in Azhikode in Kerala. What was it like growing up there?

I grew up and did my schooling in Azhikode. I come from a very humble background and both my parents were teachers at the same school. I was grateful for every little resource at my disposal and practised contextual learning from a very young age.

Q. You are an engineering graduate and have worked in the shipping sector, but took to teaching soon after. What was it that attracted you to the field?

After finishing graduation, I started working as an engineer overseas. But it wasn’t until my friends encouraged me to help them prepare for CAT that I considered teaching. During one of my work breaks, I scored a 100 percentile in a CAT exam I attempted. While I was surprised and thrilled, I wanted to be sure that the result was not a result of pure luck. I then attempted the exam again and repeated my score. This validated my method of teaching and this is how my teaching journey began. BYJU’S took the shape of test-prep classes that grew to workshops for 100 students which further scaled up to stadium sessions for

20,000+ students.

Eventually, I quit my job as an engineer and took up teaching as a full-time profession, travelling to cities across the country to reach as many students as possible. I realised that I had immense passion for teaching and creating an impact in the lives of my students. The increasing demand we saw for the classes was a testament to the fact that my contextual teaching techniques although novel were working. As a child I took initiative to learn concepts on my own because of my limited resources, and that contributed immensely to my academic performance. I wanted to instil the same drive in my students and enable them to become active learners who took the initiative to learn on their own.

Q. In 2011, you formally launched the learning app, Think & Learn and in 2015 launched BYJU’S: The Learning App. What prompted this move and what was the public’s initial reaction to it?

The main idea behind starting BYJU’S was to make learning accessible, effective, engaging, and personalised for all students. During the phase where the team was travelling across the country to take test prep classes for thousands of students, we realised that our education system faced three key obstacles. Firstly, the lack of access to quality teachers and quality content; secondly, the lack of personalisation in the conventional learning environment and finally, learning was being motivated by the fear of exams rather than the love of learning.

With a strong and dedicated team in place, in 2009, BYJU’S launched online video based learning for CAT through VSAT. This was the first time that we used technology as an enabler which helped in scaling up. This helped the team conduct lectures in multiple centres across the country. We then understood that we needed to start early to have a significant impact on the way students learn, as those critical years lay the strong foundation for lifelong learning, when students are grappling with fundamentals. Think & Learn Pvt Ltd (BYJU’S parent company) was launched in 2011 with an emphasis on the K-12 market. Consequently, we launched our flagship product (BYJU’S- The Learning App) in August 2015.

We had access to a large number of students even before we started the app and we were able to test our learning formats with them. We conducted a large-scale offline beta testing with the students and took four years between 2011 to 2015 to develop and work on the app. Instead of focusing on how teachers teach or what parents expect from the app, we focused on what students require to learn effectively. We received positive responses from every city we conducted our classes in. Within the first two months of our launch, we had over three million subscribers. Today, we have 80 million app downloads, 5.5 million annual paid subscribers and an annual renewal of 85 per cent. These numbers are a testament to the fact that students are enjoying the BYJU’S way of learning.

Q. Your method of teaching is innovative and a far cry from the norm. How did you learn the different learning methods that you teach your students?

Unfortunately, children are made to believe that learning is more or less an activity that involves rote learning which is then replicated in exams. But according to me, the best way to learn is by understanding and from real-life examples.

As mentioned earlier, I come from a very humble background. I studied in a Malayalam medium school and learned English, maths, and science on my own. I learned English by listening to commentaries. For maths and science, I ensured that I understood the concept first before solving the problems. This made my learning easier, faster and helped me become eager to learn more.

Q. Your entrepreneurial acumen is evident in the success of your enterprise. As a successful entrepreneur, what would you say is your winning mantra?

I believe there is no real playbook for success and our approach, right from our inception, has been based on first principles, especially since this was a relatively non-existent segment a couple of years ago. Everything we learned was first hand – from business model tinkering, expansion, to raising funds. We have always been a company that loves experimenting. BYJU’S was never started as a business and our goal has always been to help students think and learn better.

I am a firm believer that a business cannot be driven by the passion to make money. The passion to change society is far more important. Additionally, it is very important to think big, have high aspiration levels and plan and execute ideas at a lighting fast speed. Overall, if you are passionate about your idea, it is crucial to be persistent and work hard for it from the beginning and success shall follow.

Q. The tagline of your company is “Fall in love with learning”. How do you go about making this possible? What role does technology play in this?

BYJU’S has always been a digital first company. We truly believe in the power of technology and tech-enabled learning. We are constantly working towards making students fall in love with learning and become active learners who initiate their own learning journeys.

The advantage of integrating technology in education is that it not only enables one to take classes from the best teachers to every nook and corner of the country with the exact same high quality, it also personalises the way students learn. The availability of data on the learning patterns of students allows for personalised feedback and assessment. Our ‘Knowledge Graphs’ – the brain of our learning system, allows students to access our content at their own pace and get personalised recommendations based on their previous learning patterns. We have brought the ideal 1:1 teacher-student classroom experience to a more convenient form – in a mobile or tablets! This new generation uses technology, smartphones, tablets, and computers naturally. The device they use adapts to their level of understanding, understands their learning gaps and addresses those gaps by recommending the next set of videos to watch or tests to take.

Technology has helped us create personalised learning paths for our students, allow the flexibility to learn anytime and anywhere, and provide them with an immersive learning experience that makes them truly fall in love with learning.

Q. Times have changed and so has the way we learn. What changes do you see in the way students will learn in the future?

The ongoing pandemic certainly posed a major learning curve for students, parents, and educators while impacting the way we learn and teach. However, it brought online learning to the forefront, making it an integral part of mainstream learning. Additionally, it presented us with an opportunity to innovate and adapt to new circumstances.

I don’t see learning being a 100 per cent online or 100 per cent offline on the other side of the crisis. The ideal format would be something in the middle. The ‘Classrooms of Tomorrow’ will have technology at its core, empowering students to cross over from passive to active learning. We already foresee students experiencing the best of online and offline learning through innovative synchronous and asynchronous learning formats. Teachers have also accepted and smoothly transitioned to the online mode of imparting education and this change of mindset among stakeholders today has created a schematic and effective online learning environment. The future will see us take a leap from the traditional one-to-many approach to the blended one-on-one learning experience, providing students the best of both physical and digital worlds.

Q. Your approach to test prep and even school-level coaching is completely non-interactive, involving no back-and-forth between teacher and student. How does this work?

Children come to our platform with a single purpose of learning. However, we also understand that every learner is different and has a different style, pace, and size of learning. At BYJU’S, we are able to customise the guidance we give to students. The right blend of technology into our systems enables us to create personalised learning paths for our students, offer highly relevant recommendations, and predict and solve their ‘real’ learning challenges.

We have created learning content that is immersive, visually rich, experiential, and rich in perspective. Engagement is at the core of our product design and it drives better cognition, understanding, and learning outcomes in students. The learning app is designed to be an engaging teacher, a personal coach, and an encouraging friend; understanding the student thoroughly and taking them on the wondrous process of learning in a truly fun and personalised manner.

At the start of their learning journey with BYJU’S, students are given various recommendations by the platform. However, once they embark on the journey, they are given completely optimised and customised recommendations that will help them learn better and more effectively.

Q. You have always maintained that it’s more important to teach students how to learn than it is to prepare them for entrance exams. What exactly do you mean?

Students today are getting trained to solve questions but they are not encouraged to find problems or ask questions. Learning is driven by the fear of exams rather than the love of learning. The focus has been providing students with instructions rather than encouraging them to learn on

their own.

I have always taught my students how to predict questions and more importantly on how to learn. At BYJU’S, we view learning as a lifelong activity and not something that is restricted to passing an exam or getting a degree. For learning to be retained for a lifetime, it needs to be contextual and should trigger conceptual understanding in students. This will then prompt them to initiate their own learning process and become active, self-paced learners.

I believe that learning with an innate need to understand concepts is the better way to learn, instead of rote learning. Getting the basics right and having a strong foundation is very crucial for students. This not only encourages them to learn better but also prepares for the unseen jobs of

tomorrow.

Q. With your latest acquisition of WhiteHatJr, what are your plans in the field of teaching coding to children?

The focus of all our acquisitions and collaborations has always been to strengthen our offerings and create holistic learning experiences on a single platform. The one question we ask ourselves is if it will be useful to students and if it will be used by students.

A subject like coding is an important future skill for students and there’s a growing percentage of parents and students who are realising this. WhiteHatJr has achieved great success in two markets – India and the US, in such a short span of time and it is very commendable. It fits perfectly into our vision of giving students more, and getting them ready for the future.