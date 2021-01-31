A date with history

Luis Dias

A history website reminded me last November 15, of the 136th anniversary of the infamous Berlin conference (November 15, 1884 to February 26, 1885), which formalised what historians call the ‘Scramble for Africa’ or the ‘Rape of Africa’, with representations by imperialist European powers (Germany, Austro-Hungary, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, France, Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Sweden-Norway and the Ottoman Empire) and the United States, but not one representative from Africa itself. It led to the carving of a whole continent by the imperial powers among themselves, drawing arbitrary lines on a map (sowing the seeds of conflict and impoverishment that persist in some shape or form) that left ‘independent’ only Ethiopia and Liberia.

Around the time I got this reminder, I was spell-bound by Ethiopian-American writer Maaza Mengiste’s 2019 novel ‘The Shadow King’ that was shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize. It was my first introduction to her work, and I’m hooked. Every sentence she writes is sheer poetic delight. ‘The Shadow King’ is set during Mussolini’s 1935 invasion of Ethiopia, shining a light on the women soldiers not usually credited in African history.It is a historical period that I knew very little about until I began reading the book. But it can be viewed as an expansionist sequel to that Berlin conference.

Coincidentally, I also came upon passing references to Polish-English writer Joseph Conrad’s 1899 controversial, much-debated semi-autobiographical novella ‘Heart of Darkness’ in relation to social justice, while reading up on a seemingly unconnected topic, Konkani tiatr. Whether sympathetic or not to Conrad’s viewpoint, it is set in a post-Berlin-conference Africa and the horrors unleashed because of it.

Its after-effects would be felt in Portugal and in Goa too.

Among the points in the General Act of the conference was the principle of ‘effective occupation’, to prevent powers from setting up colonies in name only. This meant having a presence on the ground in the claimed territories.

In 1885, the Portuguese government prepared a ‘Mapacor-de-rosa’, (rose-coloured map, or Pink Map) to represent Portugal’s claim of sovereignty over a land corridor (present-day Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi) connecting its colonies of Angola and Mozambique, creating a coast-to-coast empire from the Atlantic to the

Indian Ocean.

To bolster its territorial claim, it had already sent several ‘scientific’ ‘exploratory’ expeditions led by Alexandre de Serpa Pinto and others, even prior to the conference. Portugal laid ‘historical’ claims based on ‘discovery’ or those based on ‘exploration’, instead of the ‘effective occupation’ clause of the Berlin conference.

The Pink Map was endorsed by all participating countries at the conference, except for Britain, despite being Portugal’s longest-standing ally, going back centuries to the Treaty of Windsor (1386), sealed by the marriage of King John I of Portugal (House of Aviz) to Philippa, daughter of John of Gaunt, 1st Duke of Lancaster.

Among the many reasons for Britain’s objection was the interference the Pink Map posed to Sir Cecil Rhodes’ ‘Cape-to-Cairo’ Red Line (a railway line linking Cape to Cairo, effectively bisecting the whole African continent).

Matters between the two powers came to a head with the 1890 British Ultimatum, delivered on January 11, 1890 to Portugal, demanding withdrawal of Portuguese claims to disputed areas, including some territory that had been considered Portuguese for centuries.

The British Ultimatum was seen in Portugal as a breach of the Treaty of Windsor. The capitulation to mighty Britain’s demands by the unfortunate King Carlos I (who had ascended to the Portuguese throne just weeks before, on October 19, 1889) was viewed by anti-monarchists and republicans in Portugal as a national humiliation.

On April 1, 1890, the disillusioned septuagenarian Portuguese trader-explorer António Francisco Ferreira da Silva Porto, who had unsuccessfully petitioned decades before for Portuguese military occupation of ‘discovered’ areas, self-immolated after wrapping himself in the national flag, in

Kuita, Angola.

The financial crisis caused by the bursting of the ‘Encilhamento’ (economic bubble) after the first Brazilian Republic was set up two months previously (November 15, 1889) only increased public unrest, although republicans in Portugal were inspired by the overthrow of the Brazilian monarchy.

A military uprising against the monarchy took place in the city of Porto on January 31, 1891 with the rebels declaring a republic from the balcony of the city’s seat of government, the Paços do Concelho. Although the rebellion was quickly put down, itwas the first big threat to the monarchic regime and a sign of what would come almost two decades later, with the formation of the first Portuguese Republic following the revolution of October 5, 1910.

After the Republic was established in 1910, the road in Panaji extending from the then-existing River Navigation Department (Repartição de Navegação Fluvial), where the garish casinos are today, to the Phoenix Fountain (Fonte Feniz) Mala-Fontainhas was renamed Rua 31 de Janeiro (31 January Street). Its earlier name was Rua 4 de Abril (4 April Street) to honour the birth date of the Portuguese Queen Dona Maria II (April 4, 1819 – November 15, 1853, r.May 26, 1834 – November 15, 1853), called Mother of the City of Nova Goa as Panaji was elevated to the status of a ‘cidade’ (city) during her reign, on March 22, 1843.

There are two establishments that I know of on 31 January Road that reflect these important chapters in our history. One is the Barberia República, my go-to place for a haircut (and if I’m feeling self-indulgent, a shave and a maalish) which still has some of its old-world charm, the misspelled signboard notwithstanding. The current staff couldn’t tell me since when it has had the name, but it’s worth finding out.

The other, of course, is the more famous 31st January bakery (Confeitaria 31 de Janeiro, or Savoy), again my go-to place, for birthday cakes and Goan delicacies, and one of the oldest bakeries in

the city.

The establishment of the First Republic in Portugal had ramifications here in Goa. On April 20, 1911, guarantees of religious freedom and separation of church and state became law in the Republic, which meant equal opportunities for all faiths in education and employment everywhere,

including Goa.

Portugal had become a constitutional monarchy after the end of the civil war (War of the Two Brothers or the Miguelite War) in1834 which extended constitutional rights to its people. These rights were extended universally in 1910 beyond Portugal throughout its empire, whose people were now viewed as citizens instead of subjects. Although the Republic was short-lived, toppled in May 28, 1926 by a coup d›état leading to the Estado Novo dictatorship, the Portuguese citizenship bestowed on Goans from then on has changed the destinies and fortunes of successive generations. The thriving overseas Goan diasporas particularly the latest wave in the UK are testament to this.

Isn’t it ironic? The squabbling between two European imperialist powers (allies temporarily turned foes) over outrageous spurious territorial claims on another continent (Africa) set in motion a cascade of events that has caused people from a third continent (ours) to generations later reverse-colonise those very same now-faded ‘powers’. To add to our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s comment: ‘Sirf Goa ke log nahin, hamaara itihaas bhi bahut ajeeb ha!’ (Not just Goan people, our entire history is very strange).